European Tour: Joachim B Hansen extends season with one-shot win at AVIV Dubai Championship

Joachim B Hansen claimed a one-shot victory in Dubai

Joachim B Hansen secured his second European Tour title with a narrow victory at the AVIV Dubai Championship.

Final leaderboard AVIV Dubai Championship

Hansen carded a four-under 68 on a tense final day at Jumeriah Golf Estates, posting four birdies in a blemish-free round to end the week on 23 under and claim a one-shot win.

Overnight co-leader Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger finished in tied-second, while Andy Sullivan played his last six holes in seven under to jump into a share of fourth alongside Min Woo Lee, Jazz Janewattananond and defending champion Antoine Rozner

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Sullivan played the last six holes of the AVIV Dubai Championship in seven under, with a final-hole eagle enough to secure a spot for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Andy Sullivan played the last six holes of the AVIV Dubai Championship in seven under, with a final-hole eagle enough to secure a spot for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Hansen started the day tied for the lead but edged ahead with a 10-foot birdie at the par-four first, where Rozner also picked up a shot to move alongside Laporta in tied-second.

The final group all exchanged pars over the next five holes, while Kalle Samooja - playing in the group behind - responded to a bogey at the third by posting three consecutive birdies from the fifth to briefly get within one of the lead.

Hansen started the week 85th in the Race to Dubai standings

Hansen holed a putt from off the green to match Rozner and Laporta's birdies at the par-five seventh, moving him to 21 under, with the Dane then doubling his advantage after making a close-range birdie at the tenth.

Laporta responded by birdieing the par-three next and joining Hansen in taking advantage of the par-five next, while Wiesberger joined him in tied-second when he birdied five of his last seven holes to close a final-round 65 and set the clubhouse target at 22 under.

Laporta is still searching for a maiden European Tour victory

Hansen converted a difficult par-save at the 17th to retain a one-shot lead heading to the par-five last, where a two-putt par was enough to complete a memorable victory and also secure a last-minute invite into next week's DP World Tour Championship.

Laporta was unable to find a final-hole birdie that would've forced a play-off, seeing him sign for a blemish-free 69, while Rozner dropped back to 20 under despite cancelling out a double-bogey at the 15th by birdieing two of his last three holes.

Padraig Harrington ended the week in tied-eighth after a bogey-free 67 and Tommy Fleetwood finished a further stroke back in a share of 13th alongside Martin Kaymer, while Paul Casey dropped down the leaderboard following a level-par 72.