LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda prevails in four-way play-off to snatch Pelican Women's Championship win

World No 1 Nelly Korda snatched a fourth LPGA Tour victory of the season after a dramatic finish to the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida.

Final leaderboard Pelican Women's Championship

Korda was tied for the lead with two holes to play at Pelican Golf Club but appeared to throw the tournament away with a triple-bogey at the par-four 17th, allowing Lexi Thompson to move one ahead despite bogeying the same hole.

Thompson also bogeyed the par-four last to slip back to 17 under alongside Lydia Ko and Sei Young Kim, as Korda made a 15-foot birdie to close a one-under 69 and take the contest to a four-way play-off.

Lexi Thompson narrowly missed out on a first victory of the season

The quartet returned to the par-four 18th for the first extra hole, where Korda rolled in a birdie to secure the win and close the gap on Jin Young Ko - who finished tied-sixth - at the top of the Race to CME Globe standings.

"I almost kind of lost faith," Korda admitted. "I was like, OK, like, you know, time to focus on next week in a sense. I just found myself probably the best putt, putted two times in a row, and rolled them in really nicely. My putting probably wasn't the best, but pulled it off with it, so that's what counts."

Ko and Kim were unable to hit their approach shots close in the play-off, ending their hopes of victory, while Thompson was unable to convert her birdie opportunity from eight feet to extend the contest.

Brooke Henderson posted back-to-back 65s over the weekend to end the week in fifth and three strokes back on 14 under, while Mel Reid was the pick of the British contingent and finished in a share of 22nd.

The LPGA Tour season reaches its climax next week at the CME Group Tour Championship