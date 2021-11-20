European Tour: Brendan Lawlor secures four-shot victory at EDGA Dubai Finale

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Lawlor reflects on ending his European Disabled Golfers Association (EDGA) season on a high with a four-shot victory in the Dubai Finale at Jumeriah Golf Estates. Brendan Lawlor reflects on ending his European Disabled Golfers Association (EDGA) season on a high with a four-shot victory in the Dubai Finale at Jumeriah Golf Estates.

Brendan Lawlor secured a third European Disabled Golfer's Association (EDGA) victory of the season with a four-shot win at the season finale in Dubai.

Final leaderboard EDGA Dubai Finale

Lawlor followed an opening-round 70 with a one-over 73 on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates, with the Irishman mixing four birdies with five bogeys during an eventful final day.

Canada's Kurtis Barkley briefly got within one of the lead but finished four back in second place, with Kipp Poppert seven behind in tied-third with England's Mike Browne.

"Going into the back nine I was actually quite nervous as I knew I had a bit of a lead," said Lawlor, who is now expected to return to No 1 in the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD). "My putting wasn't one hundred percent, but I got the job done and that is what matters."

Lawlor started the day two ahead and had seen his lead double despite a level-par front nine, as Barkley followed a double-bogey at the sixth with a dropped shot at the ninth.

Brendan Lawlor secured victory at the EDGA Dubai Finale

Barkley birdied the tenth and jumped within one of the lead when Lawlor bogeyed the par-four next and then cancelled out a birdie at the 12th with back-to-back bogeys.

Lawlor birdied the 15th and bounced back from a dropped shot at the next to birdie the par-three 17th, with a par at the last sealing the victory, while Barkley's challenge faded with two bogeys over his final three holes.

Italy's Tommaso Perrino finished fifth on eight over, with America's Christ Biggins - winner of the EDGA Cazoo Classic - in sixth spot after rounds of 82 and 76.