Collin Morikawa wins European Tour's Race to Dubai with DP World Tour Championship victory

Collin Morikawa claimed a three-shot victory at the DP World Tour Championship

Collin Morikawa became the first American winner of the European Tour's Race to Dubai after securing a superb victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The world No 2 overturned a three-shot deficit on an entertaining final day at Jumeriah Golf Estates, carding a six-under 66 to close out a bogey-free weekend and register a three-stroke win.

Morikawa birdied five of his last seven holes to pull clear of the chasing pack and end the week on 17 under, with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick sharing second spot alongside Alexander Bjork.

Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard finished four strokes off the pace in a share of fourth, while Rory McIlroy led at various points during the final day but bogeyed three of his last four holes to slip to 12 under.

McIlroy started the day one ahead and doubled his advantage with a close-range birdie at the par-five second, only to bogey the fourth after finding a greenside bunker off the tee and then par the remaining holes on his front nine.

Fitzpatrick began six behind but charged up the leaderboard when he opened with back-to-back birdies and followed three straight gains from the sixth by holing from 10 feet at the par-four tenth.

The Englishman briefly moved ahead with a 20-foot birdie at the 15th and MacIntyre closed within one of the lead when he rolled in from 25 feet at the 11th, before McIlroy started his back nine with successive birdies to jump two ahead.

MacIntyre dropped three shots in a two-hole stretch and Fitzpatrick made back-to-back bogeys from the 16th to see the pair slip out contention, while Morikawa - who was still three behind with seven holes remaining - sparked an impressive birdie run when he holed from 15 feet at the 12th.

Morikawa added back-to-back birdies from the 14th and pulled further clear of the field by converting from 20 feet at the par-three 17th, with a two-putt gain at the par-five last completing a commanding victory.

Mcllroy failed to take advantage of a ten-foot birdie attempt at the 14th and bogeyed the next after his approach hit the pin and rolled into the greenside bunker, with the four-time major champion dropping another shot at the 16th and then finding water with his approach into the 18th.

The Northern Irishman's two-over 74 on Sunday saw him drop to tied-sixth alongside Ian Poulter and Dean Burmester, with playing partner Sam Horsfield posting the same score to end in a share of ninth on 11 under.