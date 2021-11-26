Joburg Open: UK & Irish golfers withdraw from tournament as South Africa added to UK travel red list

The Joburg Open is the first event of the 47-tournament DP World Tour schedule

A host of UK and Irish golfers withdrew from the Joburg Open ahead of the second day's play on Friday after South Africa was added to the UK government's travel red list.

Englishmen Oliver Fisher, Steven Brown, Richard McEvoy, Matthew Jordan, Andrew Wilson, Matt Ford and Graeme Storm, Scots Richie Ramsay, Liam Johnston and Craig Howie, Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin and Welshman Oliver Farr, all pulled out of the tournament, along with Irish pair Niall Kearney and Paul Dunne.

The Joburg Open is the first event of the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, and begins a three-week swing of events in South Africa.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said flights to England from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be suspended from midday Friday and all six countries will be added to the red list.

Anyone arriving after 4am on Saturday will need to stay at a managed quarantine hotel.

Joburg Open

It also marks the start of The Open Qualifying Series, with the leading three players inside the top 10 - not already exempt - securing their invites to next year's major at St Andrews.

Spain's Angel Hidalgo holds a share of the lead after a weather-disrupted opening round.

Cardiff and Scarlets trying to leave SA

In rugby union, Cardiff and Scarlets are also trying to return to Wales from South Africa after the country was added to the red list.

Scarlets are set to face the Sharks in Durban on Saturday, with Cardiff also due to feature in the United Rugby Championship against the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Irish province Munster and Italian club Zebre Parma are also in South Africa ahead of fixtures against the Bulls and Stormers respectively, and all four sides are due to play a second round of matches in the country next weekend.

With the situation in South Africa having changed so quickly, we are now looking to repatriate our staff ASAP. For concerned families and friends, please rest assured that our focus is to ensure the safety and welfare of our people and will keep you updated with any developments. — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) November 25, 2021

"With the situation in South Africa having changed so quickly, we are now looking to repatriate our staff ASAP," Cardiff said on Twitter.

"For concerned families and friends, please rest assured that our focus is to ensure the safety and welfare of our people and will keep you updated with any developments."

Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack wrote on social media: "Many will have seen the news about the new Covid variant that affects our people in South Africa.

"We are focused on the welfare of our staff in South Africa and the concern of their families at home. We are exploring all options to repatriate our people asap."

