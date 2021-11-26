Ladies European Tour: Carlota Ciganda moves ahead at Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Ladies European Tour's season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Ladies European Tour's season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Carlota Ciganda paid tribute to putting advice given to her by Tommy Fleetwood after moving into the halfway lead at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

The four-time Ladies European Tour winner carded a bogey-free 66 to jump into top spot at Los Naranjos Golf Club, taking her to eight under and a shot ahead of compatriot Fatima Fernandez Cano.

Ciganda birdied two of her opening three holes and added another at the par-four seventh to reach the turn in 33, with the Spaniard then picking up a shot at the 10th and holing an eagle at the par-five 14th to jump top of the leaderboard.

Carlota Ciganda is chasing a first victory of the season

The Solheim Cup star has recently made a change to her putting grip, having sought advice from Ryder Cup winner Fleetwood, and she was pleased to see the switch playing off.

"I'm very happy with my day, every time you make no bogeys it's a great day," Ciganda said. "I was pretty comfortable out there, I hit some great shots and the putting was hot today, with four birdies and one eagle I'm very happy.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

"I've been putting like this for the last three weeks now because I thought I needed a change. You've got to try different things when the putting isn't working so I changed grip and it seems to be working and hopefully it keeps working for the next two days.

"He [Fleetwood] told me a couple of things - I really like his stroke and how he moves his putter, so I've been watching a lot of videos and I think it's helping me and it's the way to go for me going forward."

France's Anne-Lise Caudal, who was also in a share of the lead after round one, sits in third place and three shots back, while Finland's Ursula Wikstrom is four off the pace after a blemish-free 68.

England's Cloe Frankish is five shots off the lead after a second round of 69 containing four birdies and one bogey, leaving her tied-fifth with overnight co-leader Manon De Roey and Spain's Ana Pelaez.

Watch the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 1.30pm via the red button and is also live on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.