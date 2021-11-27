Ladies European Tour: Carlota Ciganda extends lead at Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the third round of the Ladies European Tour's season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. A look back at the best of the action from the third round of the Ladies European Tour's season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda leads by three shots heading into the final day of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

The Spaniard produced a two-under round of 70 to move to 10 under par at a blustery Los Naranjos Golf Club.

Three birdies and one bogey on the back nine ensured the four-time LET winner remained at the top of the leaderboard.

Carlota Ciganda moved three shots clear on home soil

"I'm very happy, I think shooting under par today was as good as shooting six-under yesterday," Ciganda told the LET website.

"I think it was a very tricky day, very windy and very tough. This course is tricky with the wind so I'm very happy with the way I handled myself and the last three holes."

Ciganda will play alongside 2021 Race to Costa del Sol champion Atthaya Thitikul in the final round with the teenager moving up to second place with a five-under round of 67.

Tied for third place two shots back are Sweden's Maja Stark and Finland's Ursula Wikstrom.

England's Cloe Frankish fell out of contention as a four-over-par 76 saw her move back to one-over, while her compatriot Hannah Burke is level par after a third-round 73.

Watch the final round of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Sunday from 12pm on Sky Sports Mix and is also live on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.