Lee Elder: First African American to play at The Masters dies aged 87

Lee Elder, best known as the first African American to play at the Masters, has passed away at the age of 87.

Elder's ground-breaking achievement in competing at Augusta National was recognised in April this year, when he accepted an invitation to join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters for the tournament.

He would go on to play in the Masters six times with a best finish of tied for 17th, while he also collected four titles in his PGA Tour career and added a further eight wins after joining the Senior PGA Tour in 1984.

After being discharged from the Army in 1961 he joined the United Golf Association Tour for Black players and enjoyed plenty of success, winning 18 out of 22 tournaments during one stretch, although the prize money was low.

But Elder earned his PGA Tour card in 1967 and finished 40th in the Order of Merit in his debut season, although he had to wait six years for his first victory as he edged out England's Peter Oosterhuis in a play-off at the Monsanto Open in 1974, the win that earned him his place at the Masters the following year.

This was the first time an African American had made the field at Augusta National, but Elder was forced to switch between two rented houses during the tournament as he feared for his safety having received substantial hate mail, including death threats.

He would miss the cut after rounds of 74 and 78, although he insisted in his appearance in the event: "Every green I walked up on, the applause was just tremendous. I mean every one of them people shouted, 'Go Lee! Good luck Lee!'"

Elder enjoyed two PGA Tour victories in the 1978 season which went a long way towards securing another place in history, becoming the first African American to feature in the Ryder Cup in 1979.

He announced his retirement from all competitive golf in 2005, but he remained a regular visitor to Augusta every April and this year's Masters would prove his last, although one of his most memorable.

Elder was awarded a rapturous welcome as his impact on the wider golfing community was recognised with an invite to join Nicklaus and Player on the first tee ahead of the first round on a beautiful Thursday morning, a moment Elder described as "something I will cherish for the rest of my life".

He was, unfortunately, not able to hit a ceremonial opening drive, although he summoned the strength to arise from his wheelchair to acknowledge the standing ovation following his glowing introduction from Augusta chairman Fred Ridley.

"I certainly want to say thank you so very much for this great opportunity," Elder said afterwards. "For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in.

"It is certainly something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. My heart is very soft this morning, soft because of the wonderful things that I have encountered since arriving here on Monday and being able to see some of the great friends that I have made over the past years, especially like these two gentlemen (Nicklaus and Player) here.

"We have competed against each other, and we have certainly enjoyed a lot of pleasant moments. I just want to say thank you so very much to have me here. It's a great honour, and I cherish it very much, and I will always cherish it, and I want to thank the chairman for extending me this great privilege."