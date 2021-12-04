When will Tiger Woods return to action? Is the PNC Championship too soon for his comeback?

Tiger Woods played with son, Charlie Woods, during the 2020 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods has already admitted he will 'never' play full-time golf again on the PGA Tour, but could the 15-time major champion make a return to action later this month?

Woods hasn't teed it up in an event since partnering his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship last December, with the former world No 1 unable to compete since suffering extensive injuries to his leg and ankle when involved in a high-profile car accident in February.

The 45-year-old admitted that amputation of the leg 'was on the table' during his three weeks in hospital after the crash, although Woods was able to keep his limb and is now - after months of rehabilitation at home - able to walk unaided and swing a golf club again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods sent social media into a frenzy after being seen hitting hybrids on the range ahead of the Hero World Challenge, where he is tournament host. Tiger Woods sent social media into a frenzy after being seen hitting hybrids on the range ahead of the Hero World Challenge, where he is tournament host.

Woods sent social media into a frenzy ahead of the Hero World Challenge by posting a three-second clip of him swatting wedges on the range, and a further video which showed him hitting hybrids ahead of the event which he hosts fuelled further speculation about his potential return to golf.

Although the 82-time PGA Tour winner was unable to put a time frame on a PGA Tour comeback date during his pre-tournament media duties in the Bahamas, Woods did hint at the possibility of competing in a less serious event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Golfing great Tiger Woods says he is still hoping to play in the occasional tournament, but does not have a specific event in mind yet for his return. Golfing great Tiger Woods says he is still hoping to play in the occasional tournament, but does not have a specific event in mind yet for his return.

"As far as playing at the [PGA] Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," Woods said. "Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that."

One assignment that may fit Woods' criteria is a return to the PNC Championship, taking place at Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando from December 18-19, a year on from teaming up with his son to claim a seventh-placed finish on debut in the 36-hole event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Henni Koyack, who interviewed Tiger Woods about his recovery from a serious car crash, says he still has a long way to go as he tries to return to playing golf. Henni Koyack, who interviewed Tiger Woods about his recovery from a serious car crash, says he still has a long way to go as he tries to return to playing golf.

Woods would be able to use a golf cart during the two-day competition, should he wish to, while the better-ball format would allow him to utilise his son's tee shots and put less pressure on his own game.

Tournament organisers have already announced 19 of the 20 teams set to feature in this year's contest, only open to major winners and a family member, with the final spot reportedly being left open in the hope that Team Woods will be able to take part.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

Justin Thomas, Sir Nick Faldo and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington are among the names already in the field, while Notah Begay III - Woods' former college teammate and a four-time PGA Tour winner - admitted it would be no surprise to see Tiger back in the field later this month.

"He can drive up basically to the golf ball and almost onto the green, so the walking might not be as much of a stress on the leg," Begay told Golf Channel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods admits he is 'lucky to be alive' after being involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles in February. Tiger Woods admits he is 'lucky to be alive' after being involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles in February.

"I covered them for the majority of that event last year, and Charlie was hitting most of the drives because of where his tees are at. He [Charlie] is such a good ball-striker that they were taking advantage of his drives because they were much farther than where Tiger's balls were off the tee.

"Those are two critical things that I think might factor into him possibly showing up in a couple of weeks with Charlie. I know the world would love to see it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Notah Begay III discusses whether Tiger Woods will return to action at the PNC Championship later this month and reflects on the challenges facing the 15-time major champion in his recovery from injury. Notah Begay III discusses whether Tiger Woods will return to action at the PNC Championship later this month and reflects on the challenges facing the 15-time major champion in his recovery from injury.

Woods' career has been plagued by injury and his latest setback understandably raised doubts about his future in the sport, although the golfing world has learnt never to write off any potential comeback from their marquee player.

Could the latest return happen sooner than we could have possibly hoped for? With Woods, you can't rule it out...

Will Tiger Woods return to action at the PNC Championship? Watch live from December 18-19 on Sky Sports Golf!