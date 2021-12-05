Hero World Challenge: Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson get two-shot penalties after tee shots from wrong hole

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were both given two-shot penalties at the Hero World Challenge after hitting their tee shots from the wrong hole! Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were both given two-shot penalties at the Hero World Challenge after hitting their tee shots from the wrong hole!

Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson saw their disappointing week at the Hero World Challenge go from bad to worse after being penalised for a costly mistake during the final round.

The pair, both former winners of the Tiger Woods-hosted event, propped up the 20-man leaderboard at the Albany before moving further away from the chasing pack with their error on the ninth hole.

Stenson, the 2019 champion, was two under for the day when he reached the par-five, while Spieth was level-par for his Sunday after mixing two birdies with two bogeys over his opening eight holes.

Spieth finished bottom of the leaderboard at the Hero World Challenge

The two players both struck their drives from where they thought the ninth tee box was, although it quickly transpired that the tee had been moved overnight and they had actually hit their shots from the par-three 17th teeing area.

Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were each assessed a two-stroke penalty for playing from the wrong teeing area on No. 9 during the final round of the Hero World Challenge. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) December 5, 2021

The players were made aware of their two-shot penalty by the PGA Tour rules officials, which turned Spieth's bogey into a triple-bogey and Stenson's original par into a double-bogey.

Spieth double-bogeyed the par-four next and also triple-bogeyed the par-three 12th, with the three-time major champion ending the week in bottom spot despite birdieing three of the last six holes in his final-round 76. Stenson's level-par 72 saw the Swede finish on one over.

