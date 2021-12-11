QBE Shootout: Marc Leishman, Jason Day early leaders at unofficial PGA Tour team event in Florida

Marc Leishman (left) and Jason Day (right) lead the QBE Shootout

Australian pair Marc Leishman and Jason Day hold a one-shot advantage after the opening round of the QBE Shootout in Florida.

Latest leaderboard QBE Shootout

The unofficial PGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Course, hosted by former world No 1 Greg Norman, sees two-player teams compete across three formats over the three-day tournament.

The opening round was played under a scramble format, where the players pick the team's best shot and each play from there, with Leishman and Day threatening the tournament record with their 16-under 56.

Another eagle hole-out for @MarcLeish. 😲



Eagle

Birdie

Birdie

Birdie

Eagle



What a run for Team Day-Leishman. pic.twitter.com/45purdw6l1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 10, 2021

Leishman holed-out twice for eagle and the team registered 12 further birdies in a bogey-free day, leaving them just a shot short of the tournament scoring record of 55, while Graeme McDowell and Corey Conners share second with Matt Kuchar and Harris English.

"The one [eagle on 6 I had a pretty good read off [Day]," Leishman said. "It was a very straightforward chip, but obviously it still takes a little bit of luck for it to actually go in the hole.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"Then the one on 10, the guys all hitting in front of me, it was on a little knoll I guess you'll call it. [Day] was in there about 10 feet and had a chance to just go straight at it and went straight at it."

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson is playing the event alongside Bubba Watson, with the pair making an eagle and 11 birdies on their way to a 13-under 59 and a share of fourth with Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak.

Bubba Watson and Lexi Thompson are three off the early lead

"It was an amazing day," Thompson said. "I made a few birdies on the front and then he came through on the back, hitting on the drivable hole to about 10 feet and then making a two on his own ball. That's all great with scramble and just working as a team. It was just a lot of fun.

Saturday's second round will be played under the modified alternate shot format, where both players tee off and they alternate shots for the rest of each hole, before Sunday's final round is traditional fourballs.

Watch the QBE Shootout throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.