QBE Shootout: Jason Day and Marc Leishman three clear going into final day of team event

Marc Leishman and Jason Day lead the 12-team event in Florida

Jason Day and March Leishman hold a three-shot lead going into the final round of the QBE Shootout in Florida.

The unofficial PGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Course, hosted by former world No 1 Greg Norman, sees two-player teams compete across three formats over the three-day tournament.

Day and Leishman followed their 16-under 56 in Friday's scramble format by posting a combined eight-under 64 during the greensomes format for the second round, where the players select the best tee shot and alternate shots for the rest of each hole.

The pair birdied the first and produced the moment of the round when Leishman made a 96-yard eagle at the par-four seventh, having holed out twice on the opening day, with the Australian duo adding five more birdies over the final eight holes.

"It's funny, the ones you hole are the ones you don't expect to go in," Leishman said after the round. "I wasn't expecting it to go in and then all of a sudden it disappears. It's nice. Something about this place that I've made a few shots the last couple years and hopefully we can keep that trend going."

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns made ten birdies in a second-round 62 to jump into a three-way tie for second, with Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na also on 21 under alongside Harris English and Matt Kuchar.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and Canada's Corey Connors are four shots back, with LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson and Bubba Watson in sixth spot after a six-under 66 on Saturday.

Sunday's final round will be played in under fourballs format, with English and Kuchar chasing a record fourth victory of the event.

