QBE Shootout: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na claim one-shot win at unofficial PGA Tour team event
Na made seven consecutive birdies on the final day to help he and Kokrak fire a combined 12-under 60 in Florida; American pair claimed a one-shot win over compatriots Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
Last Updated: 12/12/21 9:58pm
Jason Kokrak registered a third victory of the year as he partnered Kevin Na in an impressive victory at the QBE Shootout in Florida.
Final leaderboard
Kokrak and Na overturned a three-shot deficit on Sunday of the unofficial PGA Tour team event, posting nine consecutive birdies in the fourballs format on their way to a combined 12-under 60 at Tiburon Golf Club.
The pair ended the week on 33 under and one ahead of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns, with defending champions Matt Kuchar and Harris English a further stroke back in a share of third alongside Marc Leishman and Jason Day.
Walking off 2021 as winners. 🏆 @KevinNa915 and @JayKokrak shoot 59-64-60 for the victory @QBEShootout. pic.twitter.com/bTYkS6rNHK— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 12, 2021
Kokrak birdied the par-five sixth to move the pair under par for the round and Na then birdied each of the next seven holes, including a chip-in from off the ninth green, with Kokrak taking advantage of the par-five 14th and then firing his tee shot at the par-three 16th to tap-in range.
Further birdies over the closing two holes saw the pair set a clubhouse target that couldn't be matched, with Horschel's final-hole chip-in birdie seeing him and Burns jump to solo second.
"We got off to a slow start," Na admitted. "We needed to get something going and I started making some putts and hit some really good shots in there. It was just one after another after another and I just kept going."
Eight birdies and an eagle saw Kuchar and Harris to a final-round 62, leaving them short in their pursuit of a record fourth QBE Shootout win, while Leishman and Day were unable to turn their three-shot overnight lead into a victory despite a seven-under 65.
Graeme McDowell and Corey Conners ended the week tied-fifth with Kevin Kisner and Max Homa, while LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson teamed up with Bubba Watson to finish in ninth spot.