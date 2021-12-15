The 150th Open: 16 events across 11 counties to feature in the Open Qualifying Series for 2022

Ashley Chesters, Zander Lombard and Thriston Lawrence secured spots for The Open during the Joburg Open

The R&A has confirmed their Open Qualifying Series schedule for 2022, with a minimum of 46 spots available for The 150th Open across 16 events.

Three players have already booked their place through the Joburg Open last month, co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, with South Africa one of 11 countries to provide opportunities for players to qualify at events around the world.

The SMBC Singapore Open will be the next chance for golfers to qualify, with four spots available from January 20-23, while the New Zealand Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia will feature as part of the Series for the first time when it is played at Millbrook in Queenstown from March 31- April 3.

Collin Morikawa won The Open at Royal St George's

Events across all of golf's major Tours are included, with four places on offer at the Mizuno Open in Japan, three at the Dutch Open and the Irish Open and two at the KOLON Korea Open.

The Genesis Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for the first time, will also carry three qualifying berths when it takes place the week before the final men's major of the year.

Min Woo Lee won the 2021 Scottish Open

The PGA Tour will have three qualifying places on offer at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the John Deere Classic, plus two at the RBC Canadian Open, while the final place in the field will be confirmed at the Barbasol Championship on the eve of The Open.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director - Championships at The R&A, said: "We have worked closely with our colleagues at the leading professional tours to agree an exciting schedule of events through which golfers can qualify for The 150th Open at St Andrews.

The Open Live on

"There is a real desire among players to be part of this historic occasion at the home of golf and this will undoubtedly spur them on to secure a sought-after place in the Championship next year."

Regional Qualifying events will take place at venues throughout Great Britain and Ireland on June 20. A minimum of 12 places will then be available at Final Qualifying events taking place at Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince's and St Annes Old Links on June 28.

Open Qualifying Series

Nov 25-28 - Joburg Open, Randpark, South Africa - 3 places

Jan 20-23 - SMBC Singapore Open, Sentosa, Singapore - 4 places

Golf Vodcast Live on

March 3-6 - Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill, Orlando - 3 places

March 31-April 3 - OQS-New Zealand, Millbrook, Queenstown - 3 places

May 26-29 - Mizuno Open - JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, Kasaoka, Japan - 4 places

May 26-29 - Dutch Open, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt - 3 places

June 9-12 - RBC Canadian Open, St George's Golf and Country Park - 2 places

Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open in 2019

June 23-26 - KOLON Korean Open, Woo Jeong Hills, Cheonan - 2 places

June 28 - Final Qualifying - Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince's and St Annes Old Links - minimum of three places at each venue

June 30-July 3 - Irish Open, Mount Juliet Estate, Co. Kilkenny - 3 places

June 30-July 3 - John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis - 3 places

July 7-10 - Genesis Scottish Open, Renaissance Club, North Berwick - 3 places