Tiger Woods and son, Charlie, three behind Team Cink on return to action at PNC Championship

A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the PNC Championship, Tiger Woods' first competitive event of 2021, where Team Cink impressed to grab the early advantage

Tiger Woods marked his long-awaited return to competitive golf by teaming up with son, Charlie, to get within three strokes of the lead at the PNC Championship.

The 15-time major champion, who has not featured on the PGA Tour since November 2020, was making his first appearance in any event since sustaining career-threatening leg and ankle injuries in February's car crash.

Woods used a cart to get around the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club for the team event, only open to winners of a major or The Players and their family members, with Team Woods making 10 birdies on their way to a bogey-free 62.

Tiger Woods reflects on his return to action at the PNC Championship and looks back at highlights from his opening round, where he partnered his son Charlie

Team Woods sit in tied-fifth going into Sunday's final round, as Team Cink fired a blemish-free 59 to hold a one-shot advantage over Team Daly and defending champions Team Thomas.

Playing in matching peach-coloured shirts, Woods received a huge ovation as he crushed his tee shot at the par-four first, with his son then firing an impressive approach to set up an opening-hole birdie.

363 days since he last played a shot in competitive golf, Tiger Woods nails a drive down the fairway on the first at the PNC Championship

Team Woods made three straight birdies from the third, including a long-range putt from Charlie at the fourth, before ending a run of pars when the former world No 1 struck his approach at the 10th to tap-in range for the first of back-to-back gains.

Tiger set up a birdie with a tidy iron shot at the 13th and got down in two to pick up a shot at the par-five next, with Woods Jnr rolling in a 15-footer at the 15th and making a close-range birdie at the last to take the pair to 10 under.

Team Cink made an eagle and three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the fourth and made seven straight birdies from the ninth, before picking up a shot at the last to get to 13 under.

Stewart Cink and his son, Reagan, hold a one-shot advantage after the opening day

A final-hole eagle took Team Daly to 12 under and Team Thomas making 12 birdies in their round also sit in a share of second, while Team Singh birdied their last five holes to stay within two of the lead.

Five other teams are alongside Team Woods on 10 under, with Henrik Stenson, Gary Player, Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Lehman and Matt Kuchar all three behind, while women's world No 1 Nelly Korda and her father, former tennis professional Petr, are four off the pace after an opening-round 63.

