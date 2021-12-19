Tiger Woods teams up with son, Charlie, to claim runner-up finish on return at PNC Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Team Woods' final round at the PNC Championship, where Tiger and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, fired eleven straight birdies to charge up the leaderboard Highlights from Team Woods' final round at the PNC Championship, where Tiger and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, fired eleven straight birdies to charge up the leaderboard

Tiger Woods narrowly missed out making a winning return to competitive action after an incredible final round alongside his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.

Final leaderboard PNC Championship

Woods' appearance at the 36-hole team event, only open to winners of a major or The Players with their children, was his first competitive start since sustaining career-threatening injuries to his leg and ankle in February's car crash.

The 15-time major champion, using a golf cart to get around Ritz-Carlton Golf Course and playing in his signature red shirt, made a Sunday charge after teaming up with his son to post 11 consecutive birdies during a dramatic Sunday.

Team Woods finished second at the PNC Championship

The sparkling display helped them card a final-round 57 in the scramble format to grab solo second, as two-time major champion John Daly and his son - also called John - matched Woods' total to claim a two-shot victory and end the weekend on a tournament record of 27 under.

Woods demonstrated he still processes his impressive short-game by getting close to the flag with numerous approaches during his round, while his son's length off the tee and strong putting played a big part in the team's surge up the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods were appearing at the PNC Championship for the second year running

Team Woods went into the final day three off the pace but followed back-to-back birdies over their first two holes by eagling the par-five third, before starting an incredible birdie run when Tiger almost holed out with a wedge at the par-four seventh.

The pair continued to steal the show by birdieing every hole through until the par-five last, where both players missed putts from inside 10 feet and had to settle for a closing par to set the clubhouse target at 25 under.

Team Daly had played the first seven holes in seven under and posted consecutive birdies from the ninth, before picking up a shot at the par-four 16th and taking advantage of the par-five last to finish two clear of the chasing pack.

Team Daly fired rounds of 60 and 57 over the weekend to win the event for the first time

Defending champions Team Thomas finished in a share of third alongside overnight leaders Team Cink, with Team Singh and Team Lehman six off the pace in tied-fifth.