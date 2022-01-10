Tournament of Champions: Cameron Smith scores PGA record 34-under to outlast John Rahm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions as Cameron Smith secured victory Highlights from the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions as Cameron Smith secured victory

Cameron Smith produced a new PGA 72-hole record low score of 34-under to clinch the Tournament of Champions and beat world No 1 John Rahm by a single shot.

Smith was relentless throughout, the day down to the 3-foot birdie putt he made on the 18th hole for an 8-under 65 and a one-shot victory Sunday.

The new tournament record - by three shots - beat Ernie Els' previous best of 31 under in 2003. During a stunning competition, two other players eclipsed Els' benchmark - Smith, Rahm and Matt Jones.

"Unreal round," Smith said. "Something I'll never forget.

"Being a leader is not easy, with restless sleeps. I feel like I spent a lot of time looking at the ceiling.

"But, it was nice to see where my game is at against some of the best players in the world. I've been working hard, and it's paid off early in the season."

Smith hit eight birdies on the day, including four over the final six holes, to keep his competition at bay.

The win was Smith's fourth on the Tour. His most-recent victory prior to Sunday was at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans - coincidentally where he also earned his first championship - last spring.

Rahm, who finished with a 7-under-66 Sunday, birdied his final hole to keep the pressure on Smith, before Smith matched his round.

Rahm scored 32 birdies over four rounds, tying another PGA Tour record. He tied Mark Calcavecchia (2001 Phoenix Open) and Paul Gow (2001 B.C. Open).

"I have every reason to be smiling," Rahm said. "It's a bittersweet moment."

Jones added a third impressive performance, firing a scorching 12-under 61 on Sunday, a round which featured two eagles and eight birdies.

After scoring a 62 on Saturday, that gave Jones a PGA record of his own, the lowest 36-hole score at 23-under.

Patrick Cantlay finished in fourth place at 26-under after his final-round 6-under-67.

Three golfers finished tied for fifth at 25-under. Collin Morikawa shot a 62 on Sunday, Justin Thomas recorded a 65 and Daniel Berger had a 69.

Kevin Kisner fired a final-round 65 to forge an eight-place tie with South Korea's Sungjae Im (final-round 69) at 24-under.

Cam Davis (66) and Marc Leishman (68) rounded out the Top 10, finishing 23-under for the tournament.