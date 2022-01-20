Singapore Open: Ratchanon Chantananuwat, 14, in contention as Paul Casey struggles on day one

Casey carded just one birdie in his opening round to sign for a five-over 76

Paul Casey was outduelled by his Thai teenage amateur playing partner Ratchanon Chantananuwat on the first day of the SMBC Singapore Open on Thursday.

The 14-year-old, who also finished third at last week's Singapore International, posted an opening-round 68 to sit within two shots of the early lead at Serapong Course, Sentosa Golf Club.

Chantananuwat birdied two of his first four holes and eagled the par-five seventh. The world No 463 bogeyed the tenth and cancelled out a birdie at the 13th with a dropped shot at the 15th to end the day on three under.

South Korea's Taehoon Ok and Thailand's Suradit Yongcharoenchai both shot 66 and shared a one-shot lead at five-under, with several players still to finish when play was halted for the day due to lightning.

Casey carded just one birdie in his opening round to sign for a five-over 76, leaving him 10 shots off the early lead and in tied-110th place. Fellow Englishman Stephen Lewton was two under with five holes remaining when play was suspended for the day.

The SMBC Singapore Open is the second event in The Open Qualifying Series for 2022, with four places in The 150th Open at St Andrews available to the four leading players - not already exempt - who finish in the top 12 and ties.