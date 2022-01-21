Bob Goalby: Former Masters champion, who won Green Jacket in 1968, dies aged 92

Former Masters champion Bob Goalby has died aged 92

Goalby, who also won 11 times on the PGA Tour and twice on the PGA Tour Champions, passed away in his hometown of Belleville, Illinois, on Wednesday.

The American is most recognised for his lone major victory at Augusta National, when he claimed a one-shot victory when Roberto De Vicenzo famously signed for the wrong scorecard.

Goalby had followed back-to-back birdies from the 13th with an eagle at the par-five 15th to close a final-round 66, which was enough for victory when De Vicenzo signed for a four instead of a three on his penultimate hole to finish a shot behind him.

Jay Haas, left, with Goalby in 2003

Goalby was among the players who boldly led the Tournament Players Division to break away from the PGA of America and become what now is the PGA Tour, alongside the likes of Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. In his later career, he joined Gardner Dickinson and Dan Sikes in 1980 to organize a tour for players 50 and older.

"To the men of his era, Bob [Goalby] was a leader, but he had a lot of humility," said Jay Haas, a nine-time PGA Tour winner, Presidents Cup captain and Goalby's nephew.

His first win was the 1958 Greater Greensboro Open and the last of his 11 PGA Tour titles was the Bahamas National Open in 1971. He played in one Ryder Cup, in 1963 at East Lake in Atlanta, with Palmer as the playing captain.