PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay shares early lead at The American Express; Jon Rahm four back

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay flirted with a sub-60 round on his way to grabbing a share of the early lead at The American Express in California.

Cantlay birdied four of his opening five holes and eagled the par-five sixth at La Quinta Country Club, one of three courses used in the event, before picking up another shot at the seventh to turn in 29.

The world No 4 made three consecutive birdies from the 11th to get to 10 under and increase his chances of a '59 round', only to par his last five holes and close an opening-round 62.

Patrick Cantlay's last 36 holes @TheAmexGolf:



Par

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Birdie

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Birdie

Birdie

Eagle

Birdie

Par

Par

Par

Birdie

Birdie

Birdie

Par

Par

Par

Par

pic.twitter.com/IBvyTeyHkW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2022

"This golf course, definitely every hole is a birdie hole, especially if you drive it in the fairway," Cantlay said. "It's in such good shape that if you start to read the greens really well, it's easy to make a bunch."

Cantlay sits on 10 under alongside PGA Tour rookie Lee Hodges, with the pair holding a two-stroke advantage over Cameron Young and South Korea's K.H. Lee.

Lee's three-birdie finish saw him post the low round on the Stadium Course, with Ireland's Seamus Power among the players three back after a seven-under 65 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

World No 1 Rahm, who won the event in 2018, is in the group four off the pace after carding six birdies in a bogey-free 66 at La Quinta, with Graeme McDowell also in a share of 13th place.

Rahm finished runner-up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month

"My swing didn't feel 100 per cent, but I kind of adjusted a little bit and I played some good golf," Rahm said. "Hopefully I can tidy up a couple putts. My first few holes I didn't hit the best putts, but then starting on I think it was on 8 or 9, I started rolling the ball better and it showed, made a couple clutch putts on the back nine."

England's Aaron Rai opened with a five-under 67 and Justin Rose is a further shot back, while six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is joint-bottom of the 156-player field after a six-over 78.

