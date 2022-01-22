Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Rory McIlroy matches low round of the day as Shane Lowry closes on leader Scott Jamieson

Shane Lowry moved to within one shot of the lead after 54 holes at the Abu Dhabi Championship

Shane Lowry will begin the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship just one shot behind leader Scott Jamieson after surging into contention with a five-under-par 67 on Saturday.

The 2019 Open champion carded a bogeyless round to tie the lowest score of the day, while his playing partner Thomas Pieters matched that effort to join him on 10 under for the tournament.

They trail Scotland's Jamieson, who struck a birdie at the par-five 18th to complete a four-under 68 and ensure he remained on his own at the top of the leaderboard on 11 under.

Rory McIlroy, who along with Collin Morikawa, had to wait for Saturday morning's completion of the second round to confirm he had made the cut, matched the low round of the day to move to two under for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy tied Lowry for the low round of the day in Abu Dhabi

An eagle at the par-five seventh helped McIlroy record his first under-par round of the week, and move up to a tie for 28th in the overall standings. Morikawa, meanwhile, could only shoot one under on Saturday and is two over for the tournament.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

Three shots behind Jamieson on eight under are Viktor Hovland and Shubhankar Sharma, while English duo Ian Poulter and James Morrison are a shot further back alongside Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

More to follow...

Watch the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sunday with Featured Groups from 5am on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 7am.