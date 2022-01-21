Nelly Korda: World No 1 leads Tournament of Champions ahead of final round

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nelly Korda has kept her lead in the third round of the Tournament of Champions. Nelly Korda has kept her lead in the third round of the Tournament of Champions.

Nelly Korda shot a 69 on Saturday to maintain her one-stroke lead at the LPGA's Tournament of Champions.

Despite the wet conditions, Korda made five birdies with just one bogie to keep in front of Danielle Kang and Gaby Lopez, who both matched her 69.

Korda is at 13-under 203 heading into Sunday's final round.

On the celebrity side, with the modified Stableford scoring, former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam leads the field.

The Swede holds a two-point lead over former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe and a four-point lead over former pro tennis player Mardy Fish.

The celebrity competition also features former NBA star Vince Carter and former NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald.