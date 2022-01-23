PGA Tour: Ireland's Seamus Power two shots off the lead heading into final round of The American Express

Ireland's Seamus Power is just two shots off the lead heading into the final round of The American Express with Paul Barjon and Lee Hodges in a share for top spot.

Power is in fourth place at 16 under after a third-round 66 at La Quinta, with Frenchman Barjon and American Hodges out in front on 18 under after firing scores of 65 and 64 respectively at the PGA West Stadium Course.

Hodges was eight under for his round and Barjon seven under, with the duo benefiting from a late tee time on Saturday and avoiding the worst of the windy conditions.

Like Power, Tom Hoges also played at La Quinta, shooting 68 to sit alone in third place on 17 under.

Golfers at The American Express have played one round at three different courses so far - La Quinta, the West Stadium Course and the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course - but all will now play the Stadium Course during round four.

Patrick Cantlay led the way after 36 holes but is now four strokes back on 14 under, in a tie for 11th place, after shooting an even-par 72 on Saturday, with his round featuring four birdies and as many bogeys.

World No 1 Jon Rahm is a shot further back on 13 under - the Spaniard rising 17 spots up the leaderboard into a share of 15th place after a third-round 67 on the Stadium Course.

However, tournament host Phil Mickelson tied for 150th in the 156-man field and missed the 54-hole cut.

Power, who last week broke into the top 50 in the world for the first time, said: "It was an interesting round.

"It was very fun on the front there. It was one of those rounds just kind of made everything I looked at for an hour and a half."

Co-leader Hodges said: "It was a great day. I hit the ball really well and it was really nice to see some putts fall on that back nine.

"I think I made three nice putts in a row there from like 10 to 12. And then just kind of really hit some quality shots coming in to give myself some easy birdies."

Watch the final round of the The American Express live on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm on Sunday.