Ryder Cup: Luke Donald 'humbled' by Padraig Harrington endorsement to be next European captain

Luke Donald served as a vice-captain during last year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

Luke Donald said he was "humbled" by Padraig Harrington's endorsement for him to be the next Ryder Cup captain and admitted he would love the opportunity to lead Team Europe.

Europe are set to announce their captain for the 2023 contest in Italy in the coming weeks, with Donald - who has played in four winning teams and served twice as a vice-captain - among the players under consideration for the role.

Padraig Harrington had the Englishman as one of his assistants for Europe's record-breaking defeat at Whistling Straits, with the three-time major champion backing Donald as a great contender to be next captain.

"All I can say is that Luke [Donald] would be great," Harrington told the Daily Mail. "Behind the scenes, he does a terrific job. His management style...he knows. He's got the experience, and I'd thoroughly recommend him."

Lee Westwood has already ruled himself out of consideration to captain Team Europe in Rome next September, with Donald alongside the likes of Henrik Stenson, Robert Karlsson and Graeme McDowell as some of the other possible contenders.

"Obviously very humbled by Paddy's comments," Donald said after his third round at The American Express. "I would love to have the opportunity to do that [captain]. I haven't spoken to anyone at the European Tour, so nothing has been confirmed. Yeah, I don't know where I stand with that.

"I've had great experiences with the Ryder Cup, played on four and won four and been a vice-captain at a couple and just love the tournament itself and what it represents. If I was given the opportunity, I would dearly love it and be very grateful and honoured to take it up.

Luke Donald represented Team Europe in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012, before serving as a vice-captain in 2018 and 2020

"I've been a part of six Ryder Cups, I've made plenty of notes during those times, stuff that I thought looked good, stuff that I've learned from our other captains, other vice captains, just knowledge that I think is going to help me, if I do ever do get that opportunity one day to be a captain.

"I'm kind of a detailed-oriented guy, I like to write things down, that's kind of how I practised, I always put full effort into everything I do and, yeah, I mean I guess that came across nicely in Padraig's [Harrington] comments about me.

"It's something, again, I would love to do and I know there's a worthy list of people who could do this job and be the next Ryder Cup captain, but it's nice to have my name up there."

McDowell, who played in four Ryder Cups from 2006 to 2014 and served alongside Donald as a vice-captain last year, also backed the former world No 1 as a great candidate to take over as captain.

"He brings a lot of experience and he commands a lot of respect," McDowell said. "He's been in enough team rooms as a player and as a vice captain to understand what a good environment looks like. I think Luke would be fantastic. He'd be thoughtful and intelligent."