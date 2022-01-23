Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Thomas Pieters claims Rolex Series win after thrilling final day

Thomas Pieters claimed a one-shot victory in Abu Dhabi

Thomas Pieters made a winning start to 2022 with a one-shot victory after a thrilling final round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Pieters carded a final-round 72 in testing conditions at Yas Links to hold off a strong chasing pack and secure a sixth DP World Tour title, with the win his first in a Rolex Series event.

The Belgian, who will move back inside the world's top 50 and could jump as high as 31st, ended the week on 10 under and a shot clear of both Rafa Cabrera Bello and Shubhankar Sharma.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Final leaderboard

Victor Dubuisson finished tied-fourth alongside Viktor Hovland, who posted a level-par 72 despite carding a double-bogey and triple-bogey in his round, with defending champion Tyrrell Hatton three back in the group tied-sixth and Rory McIlroy in a share of 12th after a three-under 69.

Rory McIlroy jumped up the leaderboard during the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a stunning hole-out eagle at the par-four ninth.

A par on the opening hole was enough for Pieters to move into a share of the lead when overnight leader Scott Jamieson made bogey, with the Belgian adding pars over his next six holes before making a close-range birdie at the eighth to move into a three-shot advantage.

Pieters squandered a birdie opportunity at the 10th and three-putted from inside 10 feet at the 11th, cutting his advantage to one, with Cabrera Bello following a front-nine 34 by birdieing the par-four 14th to briefly move into a share of the lead.

Cabrera Bello made back-to-back bogeys from the 15th to fall two behind but joined Sharma in birdieing the par-five last to set the clubhouse target at nine under, only for Pieters to show composure to par his last seven holes and hold on for victory.

More to follow…