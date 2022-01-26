Jon Rahm: World No 1 stands by criticism of PGA Tour course setup ahead of Farmers Insurance Open

World No 1 Jon Rahm stopped short of an apology as he expanded on his furious reaction to the conditions during last week's PGA Tour event.

Rahm was overheard complaining furiously about the relatively easy test posed by the three courses used for The American Express, where his total of 14 under par was only good enough for a tie for 14th.

In a video taken by a spectator as Rahm walked off a green during the third round at PGA West, the Spaniard used expletives to describe the course setup before adding that it resulted in a "putting-contest week".

Speaking about the video clip of the incident in a press conference ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, Rahm said: "I mean, the video's pretty self-explanatory.

"We're the PGA Tour, we're the best golfers on the planet and we're playing a golf course where missing the fairway means absolutely nothing. There was times where missing the fairway by an inch was worse than missing the fairway by 20 yards, that to me is a mistake. I don't know what else to say."

Asked if he regretted the language he used, Rahm added: "I mean, if I knew somebody was recording, I wouldn't say it the way I did, but I was just thinking out loud and letting some frustration out because that's what I felt, right?

"No matter where you hit it, you're going to be able to hit it on the green and it becomes a putting contest, who can make the putts. That's about it, there's no premium for anything else.

"I can tell you right now with the way I struck the ball last week and the way I putted, if it was in, let's say, major championship conditions, I probably wouldn't have made the cut let alone finished 14th, or I shouldn't have, I believe.

"Maybe, maybe not. But I just think it was a bit too easy for the best players in the world. That's just my opinion."

Fortunately for Rahm, who could be overtaken in the world rankings if Collin Morikawa wins on the DP World Tour in Dubai, the Farmers Insurance Open is staged at Torrey Pines, where he won his first PGA Tour title in 2017 and a maiden major title in last year's US Open.

Rahm will play his first round on the South Course alongside Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, with defending champion Patrick Reed also on the South Course alongside Phil Mickelson and Marc Leishman.

Former Open champion Francesco Molinari, who has fallen from a career-high fifth in the world rankings to 181st, will look to build on his performance in The American Express where he briefly held a share of the lead late in the final round before finishing in a tie for sixth.

The tournament runs from Wednesday to Saturday to avoid a clash with the final round of NFL play-off games on Sunday.

Thomas: Weather conditions dictate scoring

Thomas also weighed into the debate over whether some courses on the PGA Tour are challenging enough, saying weather conditions are the biggest factor in scoring, not decisions made by tournament officials.

"It's frustrating to me because people were going crazy about Kapalua and they're saying the golf course setup is so easy," Thomas said.

"Look, I don't know how many times I have to say it but if you give us soft greens and no wind, we are going to shoot nothing."

Justin Thomas has defended the PGA over course setups

"Mother Nature ultimately has the final say in how challenging a course proves to be," he said.

"If we get a little wind one day and the greens get even firmer and faster, the scores are going to be higher," he said.

"If we get some rain and they soften up and there's no wind, it's going to be lower, that's just the way that it is.

"It's not like the Tour's setting up the course every day saying, 'We want 18 under to win this week.'"

The former world number one said with a laugh that while he liked to think he would prefer a harder golf course, he had had a lot of success on the easier ones.

"If my life depended on it and I had to win a golf tournament, I'd probably choose TPC Kuala Lumpur, but other than that, it is what it is and you have to make the best out of wherever you are," he said.

