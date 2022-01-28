Gainbridge LPGA: Lydia Ko leads Danielle Kang at Boca Rio after superb opening round

Lydia Ko leads after the opening round

Lydia Ko fired a nine-under 63 at Boca Rio on Thursday as she climbed to the top of the leaderboard after the opening round of the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida.

A superb first round saw the Kiwi deliver three consecutive birdies on two separate occasions to help her finish the day two strokes ahead of American Danielle Kang.

The 24-year-old birdied four of the opening six holes after starting on the back nine, before producing three straight on the front nine.

India's Aditi Ashok is a shot behind Kang on six-under 66 while Jeongeun Lee6, Yuka Saso, Charley Hull, Hye-Jin Choi, Nasa Hataoka, Gerina Mendoza and Maude-Aimee Leblanc are all tied on five-under.

Ko arrived in the tournament ranked third in the world behind American Nelly Korda, who is tied for 11th, and South Korea's Jin Young Ko, who is not competing.

