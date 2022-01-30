Luke List beats Will Zalatoris in play-off to claim maiden PGA Tour win at Farmers Insurance Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Luke List triumphed in a playoff as he won his first PGA Tour title at the 206th attempt A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Luke List triumphed in a playoff as he won his first PGA Tour title at the 206th attempt

Luke List claimed a long-awaited maiden PGA Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

List fired a final-round 66 on the South Course to join Zalatoris on 15 under and take the contest to extra holes, before birdieing the first extra play-off hole to claim the victory.

Zalatoris missed an eight-foot birdie opportunity on the 72nd hole to win the contest outright but had to settle for second, while world No 1 Jon Rahm finished a shot off the pace in tied-third alongside Jason Day and Cameron Tringale.

English pair Aaron Rai and Justin Rose were among the group of players two strokes back on 13 under, while Justin Thomas dropped out of contention on the final day and slipped to tied-20th after a two-over 74.

"I've worked really hard on my putting, and that's kind of what's held me back over the years," List said. "I rolled it beautifully on the front nine and made a lot of quality strokes even on the back. So that's a part of my game I'm continuing to work on, and I know it's going to keep getting better."

List had charged up the leaderboard on the final day by following four consecutive birdies from the third by holing out from the bunker for another at the 12th, before picking up a shot at the 16th and cancelling out a bogey at the 17th by rolling in a 12-foot birdie at the last to set the clubhouse target.

Both List and Zalatoris found the fairway bunker off tee in the play-off and were both forced to lay up on the par-five, before List fired an incredible 131-yard approach to within inches of the cup.

Zalatoris' approach finished 15 feet from the pin and he was unable to convert his birdie opportunity to extend the contest, allowing List to tap-in for victory at the 206th time of asking on the PGA Tour.

"This is what I've played for my entire career," Zalatoris said. "My career goal is to win a major, and this is part of the stepping stone. Obviously pretty disappointed right now, but really proud of how I fought."

Pat Perez, Sungjae Im and Joaquin Niemann joined Rai and Rose in tied-sixth, with Billy Horschel in the group of five players in a share of 11th on 12 under.

