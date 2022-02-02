AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jordan Spieth battling bacterial infection; Will Zalatoris out with Covid-19

Jordan Spieth won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017

Jordan Spieth says he is still feeling the effects of a bacterial infection in his stomach, although still plans to tee it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The three-time major champion experienced symptoms during last week's Farmers Insurance Open, with Spieth going to hospital to undergo tests after his opening round, before missing the cut after struggling to a second-round 78.

The infection caused him to lose weight and despite Spieth's condition improving, the former world No 1 admitted he is still not at full strength going into one of his favourite events of the year.

"I should probably be at 100% by Thursday would be my guess," he told reporters ahead of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. "Everything was just kind of running through me

"I got a bacterial infection in my stomach and had to get on some meds and I didn't know that until I finished my (second) round on Thursday. The test had come back before I teed off, but I didn't see it until I got done or I may not have played."

Spieth heads into the week as world No 15

He said he "was very much not involved" in a lot of the holes he played at Torrey Pines, where his missed cut ended the longest active streak of cuts made on the PGA Tour.

"My parents even, they were like, you just did not look like yourself," he said. "The last like three holes of the first round I was just trying to get in the house and then pretty much the whole second round was a tough go for me."

Zalatoris tests positive for Covid-19

Will Zalatoris' quest for his maiden PGA Tour victory will have to wait another week, with the 25-year-old withdrawing after testing positive for Covid-19.

Zalatoris narrowly missed out on his breakthrough victory at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, losing to Luke List in a play-off, and was one of the pre-tournament favourites for this week's event in California.

The world No 29's withdrawal means that just nine of the world's top 50 are teeing it up this week, with Zalatoris replaced in the field by Australian veteran Greg Chalmers.

Patrick Cantlay is the highest-ranked player in action, with the FedExCup champion looking to build on back-to-back top-10 finishes in his first two starts of 2022, while English pair Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose are among the other notable names involved.

