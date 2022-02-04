Bryson DeChambeau: World No 9 denies being offered £100m to join Saudi tour as he pulls out of Saudi International due to injuries

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn ahead of the second round of the Saudi International due to injuries and has denied reports he has been offered £100m to join a Saudi breakaway tour.

World number nine DeChambeau made a triple-bogey seven at the seventh hole as he shot a three-over first-round 73 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club and organisers of the Asian Tour event confirmed he would not be able to continue due to wrist and hip injuries.

The latest withdrawal continues a tough start to 2022 for DeChambeau. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions he tied for 25th in the smaller-field event, withdrew before the start of the Sony Open because of wrist soreness, and then missed the cut at Farmers Insurance Open last week as he struggled with undisclosed injuries.

The extent of DeChambeau's injuries remain unclear as he did not speak following his first round in Saudi Arabia, having not given a pre-tournament press conference and not spoken to reporters at Torrey Pines last week.

However, DeChambeau did take to social media to deny reports that he has been offered £100m to join the proposed Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

Breezy Golf posted an image of DeChambeau on Instagram with the words, taken from a Golf Monthly tweet, "Bryson has reportedly been offered $135m (£100m) to become the face of the rumoured Saudi Super League."

DeChambeau commented on the post, simply saying: "Wrong." It is unclear if the 28-year-old is saying the figure of £100m was wrong or if it was wrong to say he has been offered any deal.

Matteo Manassero took a two-shot lead in the opening round after carding a brilliant 62 to finish at eight-under.

The Jeddah tournament boasts a strong field including DeChambeau's fellow Americans Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Briton Tommy Fleetwood.

The Asian Tour is set for a major overhaul this season with the introduction of 10 new marquee events after its partnership with the newly-formed LIV Golf Investments, a company backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"It was one of those days in which everything was going my way," Manassero said.

"I was playing really solid, giving myself a lot of birdie chances, a lot of really short ones, as well. So just got the round going and just felt comfortable. That's the right word, I guess.

"I'm excited. I'm curious to see what 2022 has for me. I worked really well, and I'm happy with the work I've done.

"Obviously it started really good. There's going to be some lows, there's going to be some ups, but I'm ready for it and see what happens."