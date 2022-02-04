LPGA Drive On Championship: Leona Maguire and Marina Alex tied for lead after second round

Leona Maguire joined Marina Alex at the top of the leaderboard following the second round of the Drive On Championship in Florida on Friday.

Irish golfer Maguire shot a seven-under-par score of 65 which included three consecutive birdies and another on the 18th to go with her 66 from Thursday's opening round, matching Alex's first-round total.

The 27-year-old admitted she had little idea of how she was performing relative to the rest of the field during the second round, but was happy not to have that in the back of her mind.

A tie at the top 💪 @leona_maguire and @Marina_Deee head into the final round of the LPGA #DriveOn Championship at -13 overall!



FULL LEADERBOARD ⬇️ https://t.co/JPVozqarSP — LPGA (@LPGA) February 4, 2022

"The first scoreboard I saw, I kind of caught a glimpse of it on 16, but other than that there are no scoreboards out here - which is not a bad thing," Maguire said.

"I kind of feel like we've gone back to how it was in college where there were no leaderboards and I never knew where I was, and I'm not going to look at any leaderboards on Saturday, I'm just going to try to post a number.

"It will just be more of the same, I think; just being patient and taking my chances when I get them."

Alex, meanwhile, carded a six-under-par 66 in her second round to go with her 65 on the first day, putting the pair four shots clear of the rest of the field on 131 after 36 holes.

Marina Alex stayed joint-top of the Drive On Championship leaderboard

The American finished her round with two birdies to ensure a share of the clubhouse lead with Maguire heading into the final day, although admitted it had been a long, tiring round.

"It's been flowing, so that's great," Alex said. "I'm a little worn out and I was losing a little steam, but I was happy to finish birdie, birdie.

"We'll just go out and have a good round on Saturday and see what happens."

A trio of players are in a tie for third on nine under in Brittany Altomare, Stacy Lewis and Linnea Johansson. Lexi Thompson, Jeongeun Lee6 and Patty Tavatanakit lie a further shot back tied for sixth.