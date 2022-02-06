Saudi International: Harold Varner III eagles final hole to snatch victory over Bubba Watson
Varner finished birdie-eagle finish to get to13 under and claim a one-shot victory over Watson; Adri Arnaus finishes two shots back in third, while England's Steve Lewton claims a share of fourth with Australia's Cameron Smith
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 06/02/22 2:51pm
Harold Varner III celebrated the biggest win of his career after a huge final-hole eagle saw him snatch victory from Bubba Watson at the Saudi International.
Watson had overturned a six-shot deficit on the final day to set the clubhouse target at Royal Greens Golf Country Club, with a birdie-eagle finish closing a six-under 66 and moving the two-time Masters champion to 12 under.
Varner started Sunday with a one-shot lead, with the American in top spot until he followed a double-bogey at the par-four 14th with another dropped shot at the par-three 16th to fall two shots behind.
The world No 99 birdied the par-four 17th and required a birdie at the last to match Watson's clubhouse target, only to hole a monster putt from off the final green to post a closing eagle and grab his first worldwide victory since 2016.
The dramatic eagle putt that sealed the victory for Harold Varner III ⛳😍@SaudiIntlGolf @HV3_Golf #SaudiIntlGolf #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/1RIAI4jIaW— Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) February 6, 2022
Watson, who was among the first to congratulate Varner for his victory, said: "I thought I had a great chance, but obviously he pulled out a shot better than me to win. So it was a crazy back nine and a fun back nine."
Adri Arnaus slipped out of contention with five bogeys in an eight-hole stretch from the ninth, with a final-hole birdie closing a three-over 73 and seeing the Spaniard claim third spot ahead of England's Steve Lewton and Australia's Cameron Smith.
Matthew Wolff finished five strokes back on eight under, despite making three consecutive bogeys during his final-round 67, while five bogeys in the last eight holes saw Tommy Fleetwood struggle to a closing 73 and a share of 11th place that included defending champion Dustin Johnson.
