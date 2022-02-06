Golf News

News

Saudi International: Harold Varner III eagles final hole to snatch victory over Bubba Watson

Varner finished birdie-eagle finish to get to13 under and claim a one-shot victory over Watson; Adri Arnaus finishes two shots back in third, while England's Steve Lewton claims a share of fourth with Australia's Cameron Smith

Last Updated: 06/02/22 2:51pm

Harold Varner III celebrated the biggest win of his career after a huge final-hole eagle saw him snatch victory from Bubba Watson at the Saudi International.

Watson had overturned a six-shot deficit on the final day to set the clubhouse target at Royal Greens Golf Country Club, with a birdie-eagle finish closing a six-under 66 and moving the two-time Masters champion to 12 under.

Varner started Sunday with a one-shot lead, with the American in top spot until he followed a double-bogey at the par-four 14th with another dropped shot at the par-three 16th to fall two shots behind.

The world No 99 birdied the par-four 17th and required a birdie at the last to match Watson's clubhouse target, only to hole a monster putt from off the final green to post a closing eagle and grab his first worldwide victory since 2016.

Watson, who was among the first to congratulate Varner for his victory, said: "I thought I had a great chance, but obviously he pulled out a shot better than me to win. So it was a crazy back nine and a fun back nine."

Watson narrowly missed out on a first worldwide victory since 2018
Watson narrowly missed out on a first worldwide victory since 2018

Adri Arnaus slipped out of contention with five bogeys in an eight-hole stretch from the ninth, with a final-hole birdie closing a three-over 73 and seeing the Spaniard claim third spot ahead of England's Steve Lewton and Australia's Cameron Smith.

Also See:

Matthew Wolff finished five strokes back on eight under, despite making three consecutive bogeys during his final-round 67, while five bogeys in the last eight holes saw Tommy Fleetwood struggle to a closing 73 and a share of 11th place that included defending champion Dustin Johnson.

The world No 99 birdied the par-four 17th and required a birdie at the last to match Watson's clubhouse target, only to hole a monster putt from off the final green to post a closing eagle and grab his first worldwide victory since 2016.

Trending

©2022 Sky UK