Solheim Cup: Stacy Lewis named Team USA captain for 2023 contest against Team Europe in Spain

Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA at the 2023 Solheim Cup

Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis has been named captain of Team USA's Solheim Cup team for the 2023 contest in Spain.

The 36-year-old succeeds Pat Hurst in the role, making her the youngest American captain in Solheim Cup history, with Lewis hoping to help Team USA avoid a third consecutive defeat in the biennial contest.

Lewis made four Solheim Cup appearances as a player from 2011 to 2017, featuring on two winning sides, before serving as an unofficial assistant under Juli Inkster at Gleneagles in 2019 and taking on the role officially in last year's defeat in Ohio.

"To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup Team is an incredible honour and I'm beyond grateful to the committee for choosing me," Lewis said. "I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team and the two opportunities I've had to work alongside the team.

"I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing Red, White and Blue have been for me. I have learned so much from the past captains on the Solheim Cup committee, and the fact that they chose me to lead this team is one of the proudest moments of my career.

"Juli (Inkster) gave me my first taste of captaincy when she asked me to help her with the singles line-up in Germany in 2015. Being an assistant captain for Pat (Hurst) was honestly the most fun week I've had at a Solheim Cup. I'm more than ready to step into this role."

The former world No 1 won five, halved one and lost 10 of her 16 matches during her four Solheim Cup appearances, before having to withdraw from the 2019 event due to a back injury and failing to quality for Hurst's side last September.

Lewis is the second-youngest captain for either side. Patty Sheehan was 45 when she served as USA captain in 2002, while Catrin Nilsmark was 36 when she was the European captain in 2003.

Can Europe make it a three in a row?

Solheim Cup legend Suzann Pettersen will captain Team Europe at Finca Cortesin next September, live on Sky Sports, four years on from signing off her playing career by holing the winning putt in Europe's 14.5-13.5 victory in the 2019 contest.

Pettersen then served as a vice-captain for Catriona Matthew in Toledo, Ohio last September, where Europe won 15-13 to prevail on American soil for just the second time in the tournament's history.

The 2023 contest will be held from September 22-24 at Finca Cortesin and be the first of successive match play events between Europe and USA, with the Ryder Cup taking place in Italy the following week.

