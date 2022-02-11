Golf News

DP World Tour: Ryan Fox moves into three-shot lead at halfway stage of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic

Fox sits on 12 under and three clear of a six-way tie for second place in the UAE; Robert MacIntyre and Connor Syme both four off the halfway lead - watch live on Saturday from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf

Last Updated: 11/02/22 2:29pm

Ryan Fox is chasing a first DP World Tour victory since his maiden success in 2019
Ryan Fox extended his lead to three shots heading into the weekend at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, with Scotland's pair Robert MacIntyre and Connor Syme in the chasing pack.

Fox followed career-best opening-round 63 with a three-under 69 on Friday morning at Al Hamra Golf Club, mixing six birdies with three bogeys to move to 12 under and set a clubhouse target that could not be matched.

The New Zealander reached the turn in 34 and cancelled out failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker at the 11th by holing from off the next green, the first of three consecutive birdies.

Fox responded to a wayward drive and bogey at the 16th by rolling in from 12 feet to pick up a shot at the next, only to see his lead reduced when he found water off the tee on the par-five last and had to settle for a closing bogey.

"It was a bit scrappier than yesterday," Fox said. "I didn't drive it quite as well, was a little sloppy hitting in the water on the last - that doesn't help - but hit my irons really good and gave myself plenty of chances."

Oliver Bekker briefly threatened a historic-low score after following a first-nine 30 with three consecutive birdies from the first, although the South African's hopes of a '59 round' ended with a bogey at the par-four fifth.

Bekker birded his next two holes on his way to a round-of-the-day 62, 11 shots better than he managed on the opening day, with the world No 152 three back alongside Justin Harding, Zander Lombard, Pablo Larrazabal, Francesco Laporta and Jason Scrivener.

MacIntyre recovered from dropping three shots in a three-hole stretch around the turn to salvage a two-under 70 and move to eight under, with Syme also four off the lead after a five-under 67.

Robert MacIntyre is chasing a second DP World Tour victory
Robert MacIntyre is chasing a second DP World Tour victory

Richard Bland, the highest-ranked player in the field, is in the group five strokes behind after a final-hole bogey saw him card a second-round 71, with compatriot Laurie Canter and three-time European Tour winner Rasmus Hojgaard also on seven under.

Nicolai Hojgaard, the winner of last week's Ras Al Khamiah Championship last week at the same venue, missed the cut after following an opening-round 71 with a two-over 74 on Friday.

