Ladies European Tour: Linnea Strom holds three-shot lead at Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Linnea Strom holds a three-shot lead in Kenya

Linnea Strom holds a three-shot lead over Nuria Iturrioz at the halfway stage of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, while Scotland’s Michele Thomson charged up the leaderboard after a brilliant second round.

Strom followed an opening-round 68 with a one-over 73 in tough scoring conditions at Vipingo Ridge, where only four of the field were able to post an under-par score for their second round.

The Swede mixed three birdies with two bogeys and a double-bogey to head into the weekend on three under and the only player in red figures, with Iturrioz in second on level par after bouncing back from four bogeys in a six-hole stretch around the turn to card a two-under 70.

"I do feel like I actually played better golf today than what I did yesterday," Strom said, despite scoring five shots worse than the opening day. "Obviously I made eight birdies yesterday and only three today, so that makes a big difference.

"We didn't have as much wind on the front nine and just couldn't really get it going, then had a double on the eighth hole, which cost me a bit today. Overall, I feel happy with my game is at the moment, I just didn't get the scoring as good today."

Thomson posted the best score of the day by four shots with a bogey-free 66, birdieing five of her first eight holes and adding another at the par-four seventh to move into the group tied-third and within four of the lead.

Wales' Becky Morgan, Germany's Sophie Hausmann join Thompson on one over with Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby, making her first start as a professional, while England's Lily May Humphries is tied-15th after rounds of 75 and 73 over the first two days.

