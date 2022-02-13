Charley Hoffman says PGA Tour rules rant was 'heat of the moment' but insists: 'I meant what I said'

Charley Hoffman says he has "nothing but respect for the PGA Tour" and has quashed talk of a move to a rival league, but has stressed that he meant what he said when criticising his "joke" penalty at the WM Phoenix Open.

Hoffmann, who has four career wins in more than 440 starts, posted a passionate social media rant on Friday calling for PGA Tour change after he was penalised one stroke when his ball rolled into the water while taking a penalty drop in the second round at TPC Scottsdale.

He also said: "You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour."

On Saturday, Hoffman rowed back as he posted on Instagram: "Well it looks like I have some trash to clean up after last night's rant! I have nothing but respect for the PGA Tour!

"Sometimes you have to use a platform to make a point so the PGA Tour can continue to be the best place to play professional golf in the world!"

But after his third round, where he shot eight-over 79 to fall to the bottom of the leaderboard, Hoffman insisted that he did not regret his criticism.

"I meant and what I said," said Hoffman. "I think I explained it fairly well. It was definitely in the heat of the moment, there's no question there.

"But I was under the impression that the rule had changed.

"Everybody says, 'we're going to change it for the better, we're going to do this and that, we're close' - but nothing seems to get done.

"And unless you come out on a platform like I did it somewhat influences a change. That's what I meant by the rulings and everything else."

Hoffman added: "The PGA Tour's rewarding us by using social media in their platforms now, but they don't like it when you don't say something that may not be up to their standard."

However, while his initial post mentioned players considering playing on other tours in reference to a potential Saudi Golf League. he says he is not about to leave.

"There's no way that it's ever crossed my mind to go over and play for a competitor. Ever," Hoffman said. "And if it came across in that Instagram post that I have been reached by them, I have not been reached by them, it came across wrong. I added that so the media would catch it, so I would prove my point on the rules side.

"I support the PGA Tour through and through and I have no intention of going and playing in another league. But it is a real threat."

His main goal, Hoffman insists, was to change the rule in question.

"Hopefully a little bit of hard times for me going through this - probably going to catch a ton of crap - will make the game better," Hoffman said. "And hopefully, the PGA Tour and the policy board and everybody gets together and we keep everybody here and we play in the U.S. the best game of golf in the world and we have the best players play week-in and week-out here in the United States."

Hoffman added: "Looking back, could I have done it behind closed doors? Probably. But sometimes that doesn't always work."

What was Hoffman's original post? Why was he penalised?

Hoffman's tee shot on the par-five 13th hole headed right and found the water, which Hoffman had no complaints about. But after he took a penalty drop, his ball rolled back into the water.

Hoffmann, currently ranked 92 in the world, was forced to take an additional second penalty stroke that led to a score of 7 on the hole en route to shooting 1-over 72 for the day.

The 45-year-old then took to his Instagram to voice his frustration.

"What a joke @usga@pgatour today on the 13th hole I hit my drive in the water and took a drop on a side of a hill that no grass," Hoffman wrote.

"Dropped twice then place on a small tuff of grass. Turned around the ball started rolling into the water. I was under the impression that the @usgahad changed that rule. I was wrong. Had to take another penalty for doing nothing wrong at all. Did everything by the book. It's still mind blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf. I also blame the @pgatour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area line where this could even happen. No accountability at any level here. No protection for the players at all.

"You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour. Players need transparency, protection and consistency. We don't have that under the current governing bodies."

Hoffman, who is one of four player directors on the Tour's Player Advisory Council, then tagged several media outlets, including Golf Channel, and even the Saudi International account before continuing: "Sorry Jay! We need to do better at all levels of the @pgatour. Including myself who represent the players on the board of the Tour. If we don't we won't have a Tour any longer!

"Hopefully there will be a change soon."

Fellow golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson also responded to Hoffman's post, with De Chambeau stating 'Agree wholeheartedly @charleyhoffman' and Mickelson posting 'I feel ya.'

Why is Hoffman furious at the US PGA Tour?

Sky Sports' Jamie Weir says: "The PGA will be scratching their heads, they'll be thinking 'what more do we have to do?' We've made these guys feel valued and certainly financially rewarded for their services yet we're still having to deal with things like this. It smacks of entitlement, it smacks of privilege, and frankly biting the hand that feeds'."

Is the Saudi Golf league a gamble?

Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Richard Bland said he considers players joining a possible Saudi Golf League a gamble and feels the breakaway competition is lacking the star appeal of Rory McIlroy.

Greg Norman is the figurehead of a Saudi-backed $300million investment from LIV Golf Investments into the Asian Tour, something he described as "only the beginning", with the former world No 1 also expected to become the commissioner of a new breakaway Super Golf League (SGL).

The tournaments and formats for the potential league have yet to be publicly announced, with reports of $1.5billion being available to lure players to move from the PGA Tour, although DeChambeau denied he has been offered £100m to feature.

Bland said: "It's a difficult one, because the money being thrown around is tough to turn down for these players. The people signing are the older players and the ones maybe coming towards their autumn of their careers. They're thinking about a huge pay out and who wouldn't, probably?

"Personally, I think it needs Rory McIlroy. Whether you've got a Jon Rahm, you've got a Collin Morikawa, you've got a Justin Thomas or you've got a DJ signed up, McIlroy is still the No 1 draw in golf."

McIlroy has previously spoken out against a potential SGL, referring to the venture last year as a "money grab" and liking it to the European Super League muted in football.

