Argentine golfer Eduardo Romero dies aged 67

Eduardo Romero won eight European Tour titles

Argentine golfer Eduardo Romero has died at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer.

Romero was an eight-time winner on the European Tour, holding off future Ryder Cup captains Bernhard Langer and Jose Maria Olazabal to win his first title at the 1989 Trophee Lancome.

The last of his titles came 13 years later when he won the Scottish Open aged 47.

After turning 50, Romero moved into senior golf and claimed two major championships at the 2006 Tradition and the 2008 US Senior Open.

He won more than 80 times in South America and represented his country at the World Cup of Golf on 14 occasions, finishing second on home soil alongside Angel Cabrera in 2000.

Romero also served as mayor of his home city of Villa Allende, taking a leave of absence at the end of January due to health reasons.

Chief operating officer at the European Tour group Keith Waters, who played alongside Romero on tour in the late 1980s and early 90s, said: "All of us at the European Tour group are sad to hear of the passing of Eduardo Romero.

"Eduardo had an enviable CV, with two senior majors and national opens of France, Scotland and Spain to his name.

"He was an important part of a special group of Argentinian golfers to have played on the European Tour in the 1980s and 1990s and then on the Seniors Tour in the 2000s, and he was a fun guy to be around who always played golf with a smile on his face.

"He will be sadly missed."