The Masters: Augusta National to play record length after 11th and 15th holes both extended

The par-five 15th at Augusta National has been extended to 550 yards

Distance will be a talking point at The Masters this April, with Augusta National set to play to a record length in the tournament’s history after two holes were extended.

The Masters media guide, released on Wednesday, showed that the course now officially measures 7,510 yards - an increase of 35 yards from the 2021 contest - after significant changes were made to the Augusta layout.

The iconic par-five 15th, historically the tournament's second-easiest hole and home to many memorable Masters moments, has been lengthened by 20 yards and will now officially measure 550 yards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports will once again be the home of live golf in 2022, with all four men's majors and all five women's majors alongside a record-breaking amount of live PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour action. Sky Sports will once again be the home of live golf in 2022, with all four men's majors and all five women's majors alongside a record-breaking amount of live PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour action.

Also extended is the difficult par-four 11th, already the second-hardest hole last year after averaging 4.40 strokes, with tees moved to the left and several pines right of the fairway removed.

A 15-yard increase means the 11th will play to a maximum of 520 yards and is longer than the 510-yard par-five 13th, which could be lengthened in future after Augusta National purchased land from the adjacent Augusta Country Club in 2017.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look at some of the occasions shots didn't go to plan for the golfers during the final round at The Masters. We look at some of the occasions shots didn't go to plan for the golfers during the final round at The Masters.

The tees at the final hole have also been extended back by 13 yards, though the official length at the uphill closing hole will remain 465 yards, with the course alterations the first significant changes since the fifth hole was lengthened by 40 yards in 2019.

The 86th Masters will be held from April 7-10, live on Sky Sports' dedicated Masters channel, with Hideki Matsuyama set to defend his title after becoming Japan's first male major champion in last year's contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty, Paul McGinley and Andrew Coltart look back at the best of the action from the final round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National. Nick Dougherty, Paul McGinley and Andrew Coltart look back at the best of the action from the final round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.

How can players qualify for The Masters?

Players not currently with an invite to the opening men's major of the year can still secure qualification over the next few weeks, although they will need to either win a PGA Tour event by April 5 or be inside the world's top 50 the week before The Masters.

Previous recipients of the Green Jacket get a lifetime invite back to Augusta National, while the winners of the other three men's majors receive a five-year exemption and there's a three-year exemption for those who win The Players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul McGinley believes the mental challenge will prove most difficult to overcome if Rory McIlroy is to win an elusive Masters to complete the Grand Slam. Paul McGinley believes the mental challenge will prove most difficult to overcome if Rory McIlroy is to win an elusive Masters to complete the Grand Slam.

Those who finished inside the top-12 and ties during last year's Masters get to return the following year, as do those who finish in a share of fourth or better at the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open.

Winners of PGA Tour events from April 2021 onwards and the 30 players who reached the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship all receive an invite, along with the world's top 50 at the end of the year and the top 50 players the week before The Masters.

There are also six spots available via amateur competitions, providing the players don't go professional before heading to Augusta, with both US Amateur finalists joined by the winners of The Amateur Championship, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Latin America Amateur Championship and the US Mid-Amateur Championship.