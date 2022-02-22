Saudi Golf League: What next for the SGL after star players commit their futures to the PGA Tour?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Jamie Spence describes Phil Mickelson as a 'loose cannon'. The American claims his apparent alliance with the Saudi Golf League has been a ruse to try to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Jamie Spence describes Phil Mickelson as a 'loose cannon'. The American claims his apparent alliance with the Saudi Golf League has been a ruse to try to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

The golfing world has been dominated by speculation around a possible Saudi-backed breakaway league, but can the plans survive when many of the world's top players have ruled themselves out?

Rory McIlroy said that the contentious proposal, spearheaded by LIV Golf Investments and former world No 1 Greg Norman, was "dead in the water" after a wave of golfers committed their allegiance to the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau both released statements on social media to confirm they wouldn't sign up to the SGL, which is yet to announce details about tournaments and formats but reported to have a $1.5billion fund to try and lure players into a move.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy said the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league was 'dead in the water' after Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed to the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy said the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league was 'dead in the water' after Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed to the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods, world No 1 Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are among the other high-profile players to elect against appearing in the SGL, with the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast debating whether the league can still go ahead without many of the sport's star names.

"The Saudis haven't come this far just to say 'oh, okay, we'll forget about it'," Jamie Spence told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "They've come a long way and this has been going on for a long time, for many years in the background, to try and form this league.

Listen or subscribe to the Sky Sports Golf Podcast on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

"I think the concept is just flawed. What about the mini Tours, the college system in the States, the Challenge Tour, the Q-schools and all these guys wanting to come through - what does Greg Norman think? That the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour are just going to become feeder Tours for this Saudi venture? It's a nonsense really."

Will players follow Mickelson's lead?

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson took aim at the PGA Tour for their supposed poor financial treatment of players, saying earlier this month that the Tour's "obnoxious greed has really opened the door for opportunities elsewhere".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem look ahead to the Genesis Invitational and discuss Rory McIlroy's reaction to the proposed Saudi Golf League. Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem look ahead to the Genesis Invitational and discuss Rory McIlroy's reaction to the proposed Saudi Golf League.

Mickelson seemed to backtrack this week by saying his alliance with the Saudi Golf League has been a ruse to "leverage" the PGA Tour and this is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates".

"Mickelson has really dug himself a massive hole that I'm not sure he's going to get himself out of, because the public aren't stupid and neither are the journalists," Spence added. "I always thought the journalists in the States would be the driving factor in this, because once they start pointing out the facts there's so much to talk about.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rich Beem says that Phil Mickelson's attempts to change the PGA Tour by considering the proposed Saudi tour don't make sense. Rich Beem says that Phil Mickelson's attempts to change the PGA Tour by considering the proposed Saudi tour don't make sense.

"It has become Phil Mickelson driven, but I just think he has been used as a pawn by the Saudis to front up their exploits and their attempted conquest of golf. They're trying to pin their tails on Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, but it all seems to be unravelling at the moment doesn't it.

"Players are going to be swayed by the public opinion and what everyone is talking about in the press and everything else. I thought Bryson's was slightly open-ended, he was more interested in getting himself healthy and then seeing which way the wind blows.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Golf writer Doug Ferguson joins Nick Dougherty to discuss the proposed Saudi Golf League and whether it will be a threat to the PGA Tour. Golf writer Doug Ferguson joins Nick Dougherty to discuss the proposed Saudi Golf League and whether it will be a threat to the PGA Tour.

"A lot of players are sitting on the fence with this, waiting to see which way it goes. So many players are waiting in the wings, thinking that if it gets going I'll just join it."

'Format doesn't work and not growing the game'

Former European Open champion Richard McEvoy played in back-to-back events on the DP World Tour earlier this month, the week after the Saudi International had taken place on the Asian Tour, with the Englishman admitting that he shares many of the scepticisms that have been discussed about the possible SGL.

"My view on it, and it's something I chat about with the boys quite often, is that I just don't think the format is going to work," McEvoy told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "I don't like the format and I don't like the idea of them not playing for trophies and playing for the prestige and the history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Lee and Jamie Spence give their verdict on the Saudi government’s big financial investment into the Asian Tour and the possible threat it posts to the structure of the global game. Rob Lee and Jamie Spence give their verdict on the Saudi government’s big financial investment into the Asian Tour and the possible threat it posts to the structure of the global game.

"I'm all for maybe starting up new tournaments and trying different formats, but 15, 16, 17 events, with 48-man fields and the same people every single week, in my mind is just not going to work.

"Just look at the guys that have turned it down; Rory, Rahm, Thomas and Morikawa said no. Tiger said no. Brooks has said no. There's some on the fence a little bit, but Johnson and quite possibly DeChambeau have said they've got no interest as well. They're some of the best players in the world at this moment in time and if you're starting a new tour are the players you're going to want.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Scott says he's open to the idea of the Saudi Golf League and would like to see the sport thrive outside of the US. Adam Scott says he's open to the idea of the Saudi Golf League and would like to see the sport thrive outside of the US.

"I think if people just came out and said they were doing for the money, that they were doing it for the pay cheque towards the end of their career, that they were going to stop playing soon, want to spend more time with their family and want to carry on the lifestyle they've already got, then they would get a lot more respect.

"People would get a lot more respect for just saying that rather than saying that they're going to grow the game, because this is not growing the game. "

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcasts!