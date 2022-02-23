Solheim Cup: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, to host 2024 event
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will host the 19th Solheim Cup in September 2024; It will be the first major women's competition held at the club, which served as host for the first four Presidents Cups held in the United States
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will host the 2024 Solheim Cup, the LPGA has announced.
The course, which is located 35 miles west of Washington DC, previously hosted the first four Presidents Cups held in the United States.
"We are honoured and excited to bring the 2024 Solheim Cup to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club," LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.
"RTJ has a strong tradition of hosting world-class international competitions, and we can't wait to add the Solheim Cup, one of the flagship events in women's golf, to the list."
The biennial contest between Europe and the United States will be held in September 2024, with exact dates yet to be finalised.
Europe will seek an unprecedented third straight victory at Finca Cortesin in Spain next year, with Stacy Lewis serving as captain for Team USA and Suzann Pettersen serving as captain for Team Europe.
The contest then reverts to being held in even years, opposite the Ryder Cup.
