Ryder Cup 2023: Zach Johnson expected to succeed Steve Stricker as Team USA's next captain

The United States will name their 2023 Ryder Cup captain next week, with Zach Johnson tipped to succeed Steve Stricker in the role.

The PGA of America has announced a press conference for Monday to reveal the identity of the man who will be charged with retaining the trophy at Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy next September, live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.

The United States have not won the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993, but stormed to a record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits last year, with all 12 of their team ranked inside the world's top 21 at the time.

Johnson, who will celebrate his 46th birthday on Thursday, was an assistant captain to Jim Furyk in 2018 in Paris and to Stricker at Whistling Straits.

The two-time major champion made five Ryder Cup appearances as player, making his debut in 2006 and then featuring in four consecutive editions of the biennial contest from 2010 through to Team USA's victory at Hazeltine.

Johnson has 12 career PGA Tour wins, including the Masters Tournament in 2007 and The Open in 2015. He also featured in four Presidents Cups for Team USA - featuring on the winning team each time.

Fred Couples has been the winning captain for three US Presidents Cup teams and has been a Ryder Cup vice-captain twice, while Matt Kuchar, one of Furyk's vice-captains in 2018, was among the other potential names under consideration for the role.

Who will captain Team Europe?

Europe are also expected to announce their next Ryder Cup captain in the coming weeks, with plenty of possible names to succeed Padraig Harrington.

Former world No 1 Lee Westwood was initially the favourite to take over from Harrington, having made 11 Ryder Cup appearances as a player and also serving as vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn in the 2018 victory, although the Englishman has since ruled himself out of consideration for the role.

Luke Donald has emerged as a strong contender for the role, with the former world No 1 having played in four winning Ryder Cup teams and serving as a vice-captain for the past two events.

Henrik Stenson has made five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including during Europe's victory at Le Golf National in 2018, before working as one of Harrington's assistants in Wisconsin last year.

Fellow Swede Robert Karlsson is another possibility for the role, having played in two Ryder Cups and also receiving strong praise from both captains he has worked under during his two stints as vice-captain.

Graeme McDowell has ruled himself out of the running to be captain, while Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Paul Lawrie have all previously served as vice-captain.