Ryder Cup 2023: Zach Johnson confirmed as Team USA's captain for bid to retain trophy

Zach Johnson has been confirmed as the United States' captain for their defence of the Ryder Cup in 2023, succeeding Steve Stricker in the role.

The PGA of America revealed Johnson's appointment at a press conference for Monday and the man who celebrates his 46th birthday on Thursday will be charged with retaining the trophy at Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy next September, live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.

Johnson has previously served as an assistant captain on two occasions, filling the position for Jim Furyk in 2018 in Paris and then for Stricker in the USA's success 19-9 at Whistling Straits last year, and took to social media to express his pride at being chosen to lead the team this time around.

What an unbelievable honor to be your next @RyderCupUSA Team Captain. Time to lead #RyderCupUSA to victory! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GYAamq6D94 — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) February 28, 2022

The two-time major champion made five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, making his debut in 2006 and then featuring in four consecutive editions of the biennial contest from 2010 through to Team USA's victory at Hazeltine.

Johnson has 12 career PGA Tour wins, including the Masters Tournament in 2007 and The Open in 2015. He also featured in four Presidents Cups for Team USA - featuring on the winning team each time.

Fred Couples has been the winning captain for three US Presidents Cup teams and has been a Ryder Cup vice-captain twice, while Matt Kuchar, one of Furyk's vice-captains in 2018, was among the other potential names under consideration for the role.

The United States have not won the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993, but stormed to a record victory at Whistling Straits last year, with all 12 of their team ranked inside the world's top 21 at the time.

Speaking in a video posted on Team USA's official Twitter account, Johnson sent a defiant message ahead of next year's competition.

"As we look ahead to the next Ryder Cup, I see nothing but opportunity; to work hard, to get behind one another and an opportunity to keep the cup," Johnson said.

"I know we are not supposed to win on European soil. Well, I'm used to 'not supposed to'.

"Not supposed to make it on Tour or win two majors and certainly not supposed to make five Ryder Cup teams, but here's the thing - I love it when [people who are not] not supposed to, do.

Your 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain 🏆



Ciao, @ZachJohnsonPGA pic.twitter.com/zunUaJMR0N — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) February 28, 2022

"And as your captain, you can bet that I'm going to bring some of that home-cooked, hard-working Iowa pride to the Ryder Cup."

Who will captain Team Europe?

Europe are also expected to announce their next Ryder Cup captain in the coming weeks, with plenty of possible names to succeed Padraig Harrington.

Former world No 1 Lee Westwood was initially the favourite to take over from Harrington, having made 11 Ryder Cup appearances as a player and also serving as vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn in the 2018 victory, although the Englishman has since ruled himself out of consideration for the role.

Luke Donald has emerged as a strong contender for the role, with the former world No 1 having played in four winning Ryder Cup teams and serving as a vice-captain for the past two events.

Henrik Stenson has made five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including during Europe's victory at Le Golf National in 2018, before working as one of Harrington's assistants in Wisconsin last year.

Fellow Swede Robert Karlsson is another possibility for the role, having played in two Ryder Cups and also receiving strong praise from both captains he has worked under during his two stints as vice-captain.

Graeme McDowell has ruled himself out of the running to be captain, while Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Paul Lawrie have all previously served as vice-captain.