HSBC Women's World Championship: Ireland's Leona Maguire three shots off lead after round one

Ireland's Leona Maguire is three shots behind leader Patty Tavatanakit after round one of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Maguire, who last month became the first Irishwoman to win an event on the LPGA Tour when she triumphed at the Drive On Championship in Florida, carded four birdies and two bogeys in a two-under round of 70 to sit in a share of 19th place.

"Obviously the best players in the world are here, which is always great getting to play events with all the girls in the season," said Maguire, with the field containing nine of the world's top 10.

"There's still a lot of golf to be played. So I feel like I haven't played my best golf yet, so it's nice to shoot under par even though I wasn't quite at my best."

Leona Maguire became the Irishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour last month

Thailand's Tavatanakit - winner of the 2021 Chevron Championship - fired a bogey-free, five-under 67 to carve out a one-shot lead over fellow major champions Danielle Kang, A Lim Kim and Inbee Park.

Park - the winner of this event in 2015 and 2017 - was on five under par before bogeying her final hole, while Kang was on six under before slipping back as she bogeyed three of her last four holes.

Kang, who bagged five birdies during her front nine, said she struggled with the heat at times.

She said: "It was just getting so hot at one point and unfortunately I think I just kind of checked out from golf for a little bit because I was more focused on trying to stay cool. I haven't been in this kind of heat in a while."

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson are among those tied for fifth, two strokes behind Tavatanakit on three under par.

