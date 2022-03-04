HSBC Women's World Championship: World No 1 Jin Young Ko shares lead after round two in Singapore

World No 1 Jin Young Ko is vying for her sixth LPGA Tour title in the last nine months after moving into a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Ko and fellow South Korean Amy Yang shot five-under rounds of 67 to move onto eight under after 36 holes, a stroke ahead of America's Megan Khang, Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul and Canada's Brooke Henderson, who are each on seven under.

Ko - who won five times on the LPGA Tour in 2021, most recently at the CME Group Tour Championship in November - picked up five birdies during a bogey-free round, which marked her 13th consecutive round in the 60s.

"I just wanted to get some more birdies than yesterday," said Ko. "I really focused on my swing before the second shot or before the green and I made a lot of putts."

Yang's round featured seven birdies but she dropped shots on the third and 15th holes.

America's Angel Yin briefly shared the lead at eight under but after five birdies and no dropped shots across her first 13 holes, her final five featured three bogeys as she dropped back to six under and into a group of four players tied for sixth spot.

First-round leader Patty Tavatanakit failed to back up her five-under 67 on day one, slipping back to three under and a tie for 21st place after shooting a two-over 74, including five bogeys.

Japan's Momoko Ueda, who is joint-26th on two under, hit a hole in one on the par-three 17th.

Ireland's Leona Maguire is also two under after an even-par second round of 72, the 26-year-old bagging three birdies and the same number of bogeys.

Watch round three of the HSBC Women's World Championship live on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30am on Saturday.