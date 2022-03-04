DP World Tour: Ewen Ferguson one off Kenya Open lead in first start since recovery from Covid-19

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the highlights of the second round of the Magical Kenya Open Take a look at the highlights of the second round of the Magical Kenya Open

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson moved into contention for a maiden DP World Tour title after overcoming Covid-19 and jumping within a shot of the halfway lead at the Magical Kenya Open.

The world No 317 followed an opening-round 66 with a four-under 67 at Muthaiga Golf Club, with three birdies in his last six holes lifting him within a stroke of 36-hole pacesetter Shubhankar Sharma.

Ferguson heads into the weekend tied-second on nine under with Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, while Joburg Open champion Thriston Lawrence lies three off the pace in fourth ahead of Dean Burmester.

How things stand heading into the weekend 📈#MagicalKenyaOpen — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 4, 2022

"After getting Covid a couple of weeks ago I went home and practised, did some work with my coach, did some work in the gym and went to Dubai a few days early and worked on my swing," Ferguson said. "It has felt good the last few days so I'm happy with where I'm at.

"With not picking up a club for eight or nine days due to Covid I kind of lost my feelings a little bit. But then I got a bit of work done and managed to hit my little fade again and am hitting it on the fairways, making some putts here and there as well.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

"I'm confident and just happy to be in the mix, there or thereabouts, and if I keep hitting the long drives and the little fades in the middle of the fairway it should be there or thereabouts going into Sunday."

Sharma mixed an eagle and four birdies with two bogeys on his way to a second-round 67, while Burmester, the highest-ranked player in the field, is in the group four back on six under

Shubhankar Sharma is chasing a third DP World Tour victory and first since 2018

"I'm really happy, whenever you finish with two birdies you're always happy," Sharma said. "It was a good round for me today, it was quite a slow start for me starting on the back nine, not much was happening for me, but that eagle on the 18th really propelled me.

"The front nine was great, missed birdie opportunities on both the par-fives, but came back strong on eight and nine with birdies and I'm really pleased with the score."

Overnight leader Daniel Gavins followed an opening-round 64 with a two-over 73 to fall five off the pace.

Watch the Magical Kenya Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf.