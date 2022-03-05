DP World Tour: Ewen Ferguson in sight of first tour title after moving into Magical Kenya Open lead

Ewen Ferguson is keeping things in perspective as he heads into the final day of the Magical Kenya Open in a prime position to claim his first DP World Tour title.

A five-under-par round of 66 vaulted the 25-year-old Scotsman to the top of the leaderboard on a 14-under-par total of 166 in Nairobi, putting him four shots clear of the rest of the field.

Ferguson, who is in his first full season on the DP World Tour, is mindful of world events going on outside of the golfing sphere though and was philosophical following his third round.

"It would be unbelievable, but I think with everything going on in the world right now golf means so little and I think that's in the back of everyone's mind," Ferguson said, reflecting on what it would mean to claim his first tournament win.

"I think that's pretty key as well, with so much other stuff going on. I'll try my best tomorrow and try to grind out the win - but if not, I'll be back again for another chance.

"I was playing really well coming into today. I made a nice birdie on one which I think just settles you down a little bit and I managed to plod my way along.

"I made a couple of mistakes, and you know when you're playing well you can still make par...and I think that was the key to keeping the momentum going."

Marcus Kinhult is tied for second in Nairobi

Four shots back from Ferguson, Sweden's Marcus Kinhult shot a joint-lowest round of the day with 64 to move into a tie for second on a 10-under total of 203 with Chinese golfer Ashun Wu, who carded 66.

Just one shot behind the duo is David Horsey, with the Englishman in a four-way tie for fourth along with the Spanish pair of Jorge Campillo and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, and Germany's Matti Schmidt.

Ferguson had arrived in Kenya on the back of a tough outing at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the UAE where he missed the cut but revealed taking some time away from golf has helped him prepare for this event.

"I just kind of wrote that tournament off and I was sitting there for eight days and didn't touch a club," Ferguson said.

"When you're a high-performance athlete and you're coming out trying to play golf all the time and don't take that much time off, it's just not there. I played well in Abu Dhabi [at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship], and I just wrote that off...and didn't let it get under my skin, really."