DP World Tour: Pablo Larrazabal beats Jordan Smith in play-off to win MyGolfOpen in South Africa

Pablo Larrazabal (right) defeated Jordan Smith (left) in a play-off in South Africa

Jordan Smith narrowly missed out on a second DP World Tour title as Pablo Larrazabal claimed play-off victory at the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa.

Smith charged into contention with a bogey-free 65 at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club, firing seven birdies in a nine-hole stretch around the turn on his way to setting the clubhouse target.

The Englishman was joined on 22 under by Adri Arnaus - who carded a final-round 67 - and Larrazabal, who held a one-shot lead until a penultimate-hole bogey took the contest to extra holes.

Arnaus was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole, as his two playing partners made birdie, before Larrazabal made a close-range birdie at the second play-off hole to register his first DP World Tour title since December 2019.

George Coetzee equalled the lowest round of the day with an eight-under 64, lifting the South African to fourth spot ahead of compatriot Richard Sterne, while overnight leader Henni du Plessis slipped to tied-sixth after a level-par 72.

Nacho Elvira bogeyed his final two holes to slip back into the group on 19 under that included Du Plessis and Ross Fisher, who posted a four-under 68, while Joburg Open champion Thriston Lawrence jumped into the top ten with a closing 66.

The DP World Tour stays in South Africa for next week's Steyn City Championship, live from Thursday on Sky Sports Golf.