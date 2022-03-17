Ladies European Tour: Georgia Hall, Sophie Witt share early lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After testing conditions, Georgia Hall shares an early lead alongside Sophie Witt on the opening round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. After testing conditions, Georgia Hall shares an early lead alongside Sophie Witt on the opening round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Georgia Hall holds a share of the early lead despite a disappointing finish to her opening round at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

The former AIG Women's Open champion mixed seven birdies with three bogeys and a double-bogey to card an opening-round 69 in windy conditions at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, on a day where only 10 of the 108-player field finished under par.

Hall birdied three of her opening four holes and took advantage of the par-five ninth to reach the turn in 32, before bouncing back from a dropped shot at the 11th to post back-to-back gains over her next two holes.

The Englishwoman responded to another bogey at the 16th by birdieing the next to move into a two-shot advantage, only to find the water with her approach into the par-five last and struggle to a double-bogey seven.

"Mentally, I was very strong, it was tough out there," Hall said. "The conditions are the hardest conditions I have ever played in, and I was happy with the way I played in them. I putted really well and holed some good putts for par which is very crucial. I stayed patient, I have done the best I could, and I was really proud of that."

"I tried to go for it on 18 and had a 6-iron, but it found the water and obviously, it was tough from there. I just need to take the way I played into tomorrow and hopefully it will be calmer tomorrow morning."

Hall is joined on three under by German teenager Sophie Witt, who has over par at the turn before making four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the tenth, while reigning AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist is a shot back in tied-third alongside American duo Angel Yin and Lindsey Weaver-Wright.

Sophie Witt carded six birdies and three bogeys during her opening round

"I played great today. It was blowing so hard off the back. I have probably never played this course this windy, and it was a different wind," Nordqvist said. "I feel like I managed my game very well. I made a double on my 17th hole, I thought I hit a really good shot, but the wind took it a little bit."

French rookie Charlotte Liautier made a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth on her way to a one-under 71, leaving her in a share of sixth alongside the likes of former Race to Costa del Sol winner Anne Van Dam and Wales' Chloe Williams.

