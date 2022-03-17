DP World Tour: James Hart Du Preez threatens '59 round' and sets pace at Steyn City Championship

James Hart du Preez holds a one-shot lead at the Steyn City Championship

James Hart du Preez threated a '59 round' on his way to open up a one-shot lead after a low-scoring opening round at the Steyn City Championship.

The South African settled for a nine-under 63 at The Club at Steyn City, having threaten to post only the second sub-60 round in DP World Tour history after following a first-nine 30 with five birdies in a six-hole stretch from the second.

Du Preez needed a birdie-birdie finish to card a historic score on home soil, only to follow a three-putt bogey from close range at the eighth and drop another shot on his final hole of the day.

"When I missed the birdie putt from just off the green on 17 I knew the chance of shooting 59 had gone," Du Preez said.

"It's weird to think about shooting 59, and then I think a bit of my focus lapsed because I knew I'd have to make a hole-in-one at the last. But golf is so difficult, so when you have days like this - you don't question why they happen!"

Opening round 63 ✍️@JamesPreez leads the way at -9. #SteynCityChampionship — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 17, 2022

The world No 1,415 holds a narrow advantage over compatriots Jaco Ahlers and Shaun Norris, as well as Italian Nino Bertasio, with George Coetzee one of five players two off the pace on seven under.

Ahlers also threatened a record-low round after playing his first 11 holes in eight under, only to par the final seven holes and stay a shot behind, while Norris and Bertasio also enjoyed bogey-free starts.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

A four-birdie finish moved Ross McGowan within four of the lead alongside Scottish pair Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme, with Jamie Donaldson also on five under after mixing six birdies with a lone bogey during the opening round.

The Steyn City Championship is the last in a three-week stretch of Africa-based events on the DP World Tour, following on from the Magical Kenya Open and MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood.

