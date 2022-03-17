PGA Tour: Justin Thomas two back as defending champion Sam Burns shares Valspar Championship lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from a low-scoring opening round at the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship in Florida. A look back at the best of the action from a low-scoring opening round at the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship in Florida.

Defending champion Sam Burns holds a share of the lead after a low-scoring opening round at the Valspar Championship, where Justin Thomas also impressed.

Burns birdied his final two holes at Innisbrook Resort to join clubhouse leader Jhonattan Vegas on seven under, with the pair later joined by Canada's Adam Hadwin and David Lipsky to make it a four-way tie at the top.

Hadwin was one under after eight holes but holed from 35 feet at the 18th for the first of back-to-back birdies around the turn, before following three straight gains from the fifth by rolling a 25-footer on his final hole to also get to seven under.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charl Schwartzel gets frustrated after a bad tee shot and throws his club to the floor in anger the Valspar Championship. Charl Schwartzel gets frustrated after a bad tee shot and throws his club to the floor in anger the Valspar Championship.

Vegas mixed an eagle and six birdies with a lone bogey in his opening-round 64, while Lipsky made four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn in his impressive bogey-free start.

"Exactly what I needed after last week," said Vegas, who missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass. "Game was there. I took advantage of the great conditions this morning. Greens are little softer, not much wind, so absolutely a perfect day out here. So, yeah, lucky to have shot a nice 64."

Vegas made an early exit last week at the PGA Tour's flagship event

Danny Lee birdied four of his opening five holes on his way to a six-under 65, leaving him one off the pace alongside Richy Werenski and Scott Stallings, while Thomas followed a 65-foot eagle at the 13th by birdieing his next two holes to get within two of the lead.

273 yards to green 💥

64 feet for eagle ⤵️



Nothing to it, @JustinThomas34. pic.twitter.com/P2UtkctrmV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2022

"I felt good about everything," Thomas said. "I played really well. I drove the ball beautifully, hit a lot of really quality iron shots, and I don't think I've ever had a round that I've hit so many good putts that haven't gone in."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are in the large group on four under that contains former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen as well as English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, with 32 players within three strokes of the lead after the opening day.

World No 2 Collin Morikawa is four back, with Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry both opening with a two-under 69, while new Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson posted an opening-round 70.

Watch the Valspar Championship throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Early Coverage on Friday from 3.30pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 6pm.